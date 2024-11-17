Real Madrid looking at €10 million-rated defender to boost defence this January

Real Madrid’s defensive line is facing a challenging situation as injuries to key players have left the club in a precarious position.

With the January transfer window approaching, the club is grappling with a crucial decision—whether to invest in new signings or rely on emerging talents from their youth academy to fill the gaps.

According to a recent report from SPORT, Vitor Reis, an 18-year-old Brazilian defender, has emerged as a potential solution for the winter transfer market.

Real Madrid in limbo

The club’s initial response to the defensive crisis suggested that a signing would be inevitable. However, recent developments indicate a shift in strategy.

There is growing confidence that Carlo Ancelotti might need to maximise the potential of his current squad, as the club appears reluctant to make major moves until the summer.

Despite this, the management continues to evaluate several options to ensure they are prepared should a signing become necessary.

One name that has gained traction is Reis, currently playing for Palmeiras and is under contract until December 2028.

Versatile to occupy problematic spots

The young defender has impressed Real Madrid’s scouting team due to his ability to operate as both a central defender and a right-back—an area where Real Madrid has been particularly vulnerable this season. His adaptability and potential make him an attractive prospect for the club.

His combination of physical attributes, defensive skills, and versatility aligns with Real Madrid’s vision for developing young players who can contribute both now and in the future.

Whether Florentino Perez decides to pursue Reis or opt for a more experienced defender will depend on how the situation evolves in the coming weeks.

With over a month left before the transfer window opens, the management has time to assess all available options and determine the best course of action to address their defensive needs.

