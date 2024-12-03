Real Madrid left behind as PSG close in on signing ‘the New Modric’

Real Madrid left behind as PSG close in on signing ‘the New Modric’

Martin Baturina, a 21-year-old Croatian midfielder from Dinamo Zagreb, has ruled out a potential move to Real Madrid, according to recent information from SPORT.

Known as ‘the new Modric’ due to his playing style, Baturina is highly regarded in Croatia and has been impressing both club and national teams.

It is said that he is settled at Dinamo Zagreb and is looking forward to what the next stage of his career might bring.

Although his current contract keeps him tied to the Croatian club until June 2028, it is understood that Dinamo would be willing to part ways with him for a transfer fee of around 25 million euros.

However, despite the interest from top clubs, including Real Madrid, Baturina has turned down an offer from the Spanish giants.

The reason for this refusal is his unwillingness to spend another two years on loan at another La Liga club, as part of the deal proposed by Madrid.

PSG are leading the race

Martin Baturina is wanted by several teams. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

While Barcelona is also keeping an eye on Baturina’s progress, it is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) who have shown the strongest intent to secure his signature.

PSG have been in advanced discussions to sign the young midfielder and is said to be preparing a transfer offer close to €25 million, potentially making a move for him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Dinamo Zagreb, however, prefer to retain Baturina in their squad until the end of the current season before allowing him to leave.

So far this season, Baturina has enjoyed a solid run, featuring in 20 games, scoring two goals, and providing seven assists.

Additionally, he has earned nine caps for the Croatian national team and was included in the squad for the European Championship, further solidifying his reputation as one of Croatia’s top young talents.