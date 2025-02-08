Real Madrid fume over refereeing once again during Atlético clash

All associated with La Liga champions Real Madrid have on Saturday night once more made clear their grievances with the standard of officiating in Spain.

This comes owing to developments in the latest edition of the Madrid Derby.

Real are of course currently locked in action, in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash with city rivals Atlético.

As things stand, it is the latter who boast the advantage when it comes to the scoreline, primed to leapfrog Carlo Ancelotti’s Blancos into top spot as a result.

As much comes after the talking point of the derby to date.

After Samuel Lino went to ground under a challenge on the part of Aurélien Tchouaméni inside the hosts’ penalty area, referee Cesar Soto Grado was called to the VAR monitor.

And, despite minimal contact, it was ultimately decided that the incident was worthy of a spot-kick.

Fresh off a week which saw officiating take its place front and centre in the headlines across Spanish football, owing to a letter sent by Real Madrid to the RFEF, Los Merengues were in turn left fuming yet again.

Julián Alvarez went on to dispatch the ensuing penalty, albeit with Kylian Mbappé having since levelled things up at the Bernabéu.

Conor Laird – GSFN