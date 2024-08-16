Real Madrid forward will review his situation at the end of the season before deciding on future

Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid has been a topic of discussion, especially with rumours swirling about interest from top Premier League clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, according to Mario Cortegana (h/t Madrid Xtra), those who know the Brazilian forward well have conveyed that he is likely to remain with Los Blancos for at least one more season.

It is only after the 2024/25 season that Rodrygo will take a closer look at his situation, as he wants to feel valued and play a significant role within the team.

Rodrygo is wanted in the Premier League

Recently, it came to light that Manchester City and Liverpool have been monitoring Rodrygo’s situation closely.

Manchester City, having sold Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, are reportedly interested in bringing Rodrygo to the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola, who has a well-known admiration for the Brazilian, sees him as a potential addition to his squad.

Guardiola’s interest in Rodrygo makes sense, given the young forward’s versatility and ability to make an impact in various attacking roles. However, despite the interest, a move to Manchester City this summer seems unlikely.

Rodrygo will not leave Real Madrid this summer. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On the other hand, Liverpool are currently navigating a period of transition. The uncertainty surrounding the future of their star player, Luis Diaz, has prompted the Reds to consider potential replacements.

Rodrygo wants to stay

Despite the growing speculation, sources close to Rodrygo have emphasised that he is committed to staying at Real Madrid for the upcoming season.

The young forward has shown tremendous growth since joining the club, and he remains focused on continuing his development under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, who values Rodrygo highly and considers him an important part of the squad.

It is also important to remember that Rodrygo signed a new contract with Real Madrid last season. However, the arrival of Kylian Mbappe has raised questions about how the team’s attacking lineup will be structured.

With Mbappe’s presence, there is increased competition for places, and, understandably, Rodrygo would want to assess his role within the squad carefully.