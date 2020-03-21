Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic apologises for breaching coronavirus self-isolation measures

Luka Jovic was criticised for breaching self-isolation measures: Getty

Luka Jovic has apologised for breaching self-isolation measures in Serbia.

Jovic is being investigated by Serbian authorities for allegedly flouting a mandatory self-isolation measure after returning home from a coronavirus-infected country, authorities said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old returned from Spain last week and was seen on the streets of Belgrade and pictured at his girlfriend’s birthday party.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed that Jovic is one of two Serbian football players who is under investigation for skipping quarantine.

“Since the situation in the world and in our country is very difficult, I have to come forward and give support to my people,” Jovic wrote.

“First of all, I am very sorry that I am the main topic these days and that I am constantly being written about, not the heroes of this crisis, doctors and all the medical professionals.

“While in Spain, I [tested] negative for coronavirus and decided to come to Serbia to help and support our people and be close to my family, in agreement with the officials.

“When I landed in Serbia, I was once again tested and coronavirus negative.

“It is very unfortunate for me that some people did their job unprofessionally and did not give me the correct instructions for how to behave in self-isolation.

“In Spain, I was allowed to go to a pharmacy and a supermarket so that I could get the groceries I needed, which is not the case here.

“I apologise to all the people if I compromised them in some way and I hope that we can manage to get through all this together. Support Serbia and let’s stick together.”

