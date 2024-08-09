Real Madrid forward happy at club and not contemplating exit amid Man City links

A lot has been said about the future of Rodrygo Goes in recent months, especially with many considering Kylian Mbappe’s arrival to be the final nail in his coffin.

Now the third choice in his preferred position, the left-wing, the youngster was linked with a departure from the Spanish capital if his importance was to reduce next season.

Despite the player’s situation, however, Los Blancos have stood their ground on Rodrygo’s situation and continuously maintained that he is not for sale.

Threat from England

As revealed in a recent update from AS, Manchester City have been interested in the Brazilian phenom for a long time now.

Now in the final stages of closing Julian Alvarez’s sale for €75 million, they even have the required finances.

Rodrygo, however, does not even want to hear of leaving Santiago Bernabeu this summer. He is happy at Real Madrid and with the manager’s faith in him and is confident he can fight for a place in the XI.

Rodrygo not thinking about Real Madrid exit. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old has thus closed the door to a transfer and will not even listen to advances from Manchester City.

In fact, the report adds that he would not leave even if Pep Guardiola were to make a personal call to convince him.

As for Real Madrid’s stance, they maintain that the winger is not for sale and any club insistent on signing him must pay out his €1 billion price tag.

Part of the trident

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to return to his traditional 4-3-3 setup for next season to accommodate the new signings and extract the best of the profiles he has at his disposal.

Vinicius Jr is the overwhelming favourite to start on the left wing and his performances in recent seasons make his position a non-negotiable. Mbappe, meanwhile, is expected to start as a centre-forward on paper.

The third place in attack, as it stands, belongs to Rodrygo Goes. While it may not be his favourite position on the field, it will be his challenge to conquer the niche and make it his own.