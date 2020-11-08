Real Madrid Declares 20-Member Squad For La Liga 2020-21 Match Against Valencia, Check Predicted XI For Both Teams

Real Madrid has declared 20-member squad for the match against Valencia which will be played at Mestalla. The team has already left for the Mestalla for the La Liga 2020-21 fixture. Casemiro and Eden Hazard have been ousted from the squad as they have been tested positive with COVID-19. Martin Odegaard makes a comeback to the squad. The player has been benched for a while now but he could come off the bench. Vinicius Junior could be replacing Eden Hazard on the right-wing. They have Thierry Corriea who will be missing out on the game due to one-match suspension during the match against Getafe. The team posted the 20-man squad on their social media account. VAL vs RM Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Valencia vs Real Madrid Football Match.

Javi Gracia's team has comparatively had a poor start in the season as compared to the previous years. Valencia has been Real Madrid's toughest opponent for Valencia. Zidane will be looking to get the right combinations with the fact that two of his best players are down with COVID-19. Real Madrid needs those three points which would keep them in the race for the La Liga 2020-21 trophy. Now, let's have a look at the squad below:

Now check out the predicted playing XI for both teams below:

Valencia: Domenech; Wass, Gabriel, Guillamon, Gaya; Musah, Racic, Soler, Cheryshev; Gomez, Guedes

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Valencia could have a line-up of 4-4-2 whereas, Real Madrid could have a formation of 4-3-3. The match will begin at 1.30 am IST. The bookies have betted on Real Madrid to win the game 1-3.