Real Madrid debutant shares emotional reaction to unforgettable moment – ‘This was my dream’

Daniel Yanez, a 17-year-old forward, made his official debut for Real Madrid during their 3-0 victory over Girona at Montilivi. He stepped onto the pitch in the 88th minute, replacing Arda Guler.

After having made his first team debut, he shared his thoughts with Real Madrid TV about his debut with the first team.

For Yanez, this moment was a dream come true. Since childhood, he has been a dedicated Real Madrid supporter, and he always hoped to one day represent the club at the highest level.

His dream was finally realised when he made his debut in an official match with the first team.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a long time. Since I was born I was already a Real Madrid fan and since I was a child I said that this was my dream. Today it has finally been fulfilled,” he began saying.

Support from Ancelotti and Co.

When asked about the support he received from coach Carlo Ancelotti and his teammates, Yanez mentioned that they encouraged him to enjoy the experience.

They advised him to play his natural game, to do what he has always done, and to not let nerves get the best of him. This positive reinforcement helped him feel more at ease on the pitch.

Yanez received support from Carlo Ancelotti. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

“Ancelotti and my teammates have told me to enjoy it. That I play as I know how to and that I do what I do with my team. Let me loose on the pitch and get nervous,” he said.

He also spoke about his current season, expressing his excitement at playing with Castilla. He acknowledged that his call-up to the first team after the game was a significant moment for him.

“Playing with Castilla is also a very big illusion. After yesterday’s game, they called me to come to Girona today.

“I’m more eager than ever. It’s been a very positive season for me. I’m working as hard as I can for moments like this. I hope many more will come,” he added.

Describing himself, Daniel highlighted his humble nature and his dream of playing alongside the great players of Real Madrid.

“I define myself as a humble person who has always dreamed of playing with great players and learning from them. That’s what I’m going to continue to do from here on out.”

Yanez is committed to learning from them and developing his skills further as he continues his journey with the club.

Source: Mundo Deportivo