Real Madrid crowned Kings of Europe for 15th time with Champions League victory at Wembley

Such is the way with Champions League finals of the last decade: you can come up with the perfect plan, create chances and quell the great players on the opposition side and then, when the crunch comes, Real Madrid win it anyway.

So it was for Borussia Dortmund, who capped an engrossing performance at Wembley with the kind of defeat that would have felt like a surprise were it not for Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s record in this competition. There is no better team in the world at disguising a historic win as a mediocre performance and so it proved again for Real when Dani Carvajal, their 32-year-old veteran, glanced a header in with just 16 minutes to play.

Dortmund had thrown all their best punches. They had hit the post, they had run in behind and then when they had failed to get beyond the great Thibaut Courtois there was a growing sense of foreboding. Dortmund knew what was coming. Just as it had in the semi-final against Bayern Munich, the usual killers were lurking for Real – first Carvajal and then finally Vinicius Jr.

The latter had, for all the mediocrity of the Real performance, been a giant. He had driven forward with the ball while others had struggled. He had demonstrated to Dortmund and the world in general that here was a player of considerable talent. He won the corner for Carvajal’s goal with an exquisite piece of skill that was – in its most basic terms – a nutmeg on the Norwegian full-back Julian Ryerson, but was so much better than that. He was the enduring sign that this is a Real team of some quality even when its back is against the wall.

Then it was Vinicius Jr who scored the second, taking the ball from Jude Bellingham’s pass and finishing with such certainty that the Englishman had his arms in the air before the shot was struck.

Bellingham did not have a great game by his standards but he has his first Champions League now at the age of 20. He will play better in other finals, one assumes, and like many of his Real team-mates this was for some periods a game that passed them by until the crucial latter stages

This is the club’s 15th European Cup. More than twice as many as the next contender, AC Milan. Six of those 15 have come in the last 11 seasons. It has been an extraordinary turbo charge. Ancelotti now has seven himself – five as a manager and two as a player. Toni Kroos came off at the end in his last club game celebrating wildly in front of the Real fans even with 10 minutes to play. This was his fourth Champions League at Real and the fifth of his career.

More to follow...

Champions League final: As it happened

10:41 PM BST

Don Carlo speaks to TNT Sports

It seems like a dream but it’s not, it’s reality. I’m really happy for sure. It was a really difficult game as usual – they played better in the first half, we played better in the second. We were able to win and it[‘s been a fantastic season. [How do you keep winning this thing?] It’s the history, the tradition of this club. Of course the quality of the players. The club is a family, we have a fantastic environment and the atmosphere in the dressing-room is very good. There are no big egos, everyone is very humble. I don’t know what we’re going to do tonight. One thing’s for sure: we’re not going to sleep.

10:33 PM BST

Sam Dean’s player ratings

Toni Kroos

The final club game of a glorious career and he played with all the patience and intelligence we have come to expect. Created Carvajal’s goal. 8/10

10:31 PM BST

Most European Cup/Champions League victories

15 Real Madrid

7 AC Milan

6 Liverpool, Bayern Munich

5 Barcelona

4 Ajax

10:19 PM BST

Two sides to every glory

10:18 PM BST

Real Madrid: 15 not out

The captain Nacho, who may be playing his last game for the club at 34, collects the trophy, walks over to the podium and flings it high above his head. Real Madrid, this extraordinary football club, are champions of Europe yet again.

10:13 PM BST

Dortmund’s tale of what-might-have been

Borussia Dortmund were the better team for 70 minutes. They had some very good chances, particularly in the first half, and caused Madrid a lot of problems with their pace and movement in attack. But with every passing opportunity, you kind of knew what was coming. If you go at the kings, you’d best not miss.

10:11 PM BST

The trophy presentation

Zinedine Zidane, in dizzyingly white trousers, brings the Champions League trophy onto the podium. He is a huge part of this Madrid story, both as player and manager, and gives his predecessor/successor Carlo Ancelotti a big hug.

Serial Champions League winner recognise serial Champions League winner.

10:08 PM BST

An emotional Jude Bellingham reacts

I’ve always dreamed of playing in these games. You go through life and there’s so many people who say you can’t do things. It gets a bit hard at times and you wonder if it’s worth it. Nights like tonight make you realise [why you do it]. I was alright until I saw my mum’s and dad’s face. The amount of nights where they could have been home by 7 and they were doing trips till 11 or 12 at night to take me to football. And my little brother, who I’m trying to be a role model for and things like that... I can’t put it into words, it’s the best night of my life. I couldn’t have dreamed of a first season much better than this. The teammates, the staff, my family, the physios: this is a massive group effort, I can’t believe it.

10:01 PM BST

Ancelotti ‘not a social media coach’

Some of the Real players are in tears, wile Jude Bellingham still looks like he can’t make sense of it all. When he bumps into Carlo Ancelotti, Bellingham bows and then gives his manager a big hug.

Ancelotti is as cool as ever. He’s won the competition for the fifth time, extending his own record, and that’s just as a manager. The cigars will be out tonight.

“He’s not a social media coach,” says Jose Mourinho on TNT Sports. “He is a proper coach. He comes from the meritocracy. Go to his office, and see how many medals there are.”

09:58 PM BST

FT: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 2

Real Madrid are champions of Europe for the 15th time. The fifteenth time. It doesn’t matter how you do it, not when you keep doing it every second year like Real. They were half asleep for 70 minutes, when Dortmund misses a number of chances that will haunt them forever, but exploded into life when it mattered.

Dani Carvajal headed them ahead, then the marvellous Vinicius Jr. scored the second after good play from Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is walking round Wembley trying to make sense of the fact that he’s won the Champions League at the age of 20.

09:56 PM BST

90+3 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 2

Vinicius Jr, surely the player of the match, is replaced by Lucas Vazquez. There was talk before the game that Vini Jr was unwell and on medication. Turned out he wasn’t unwell, just sick.

09:53 PM BST

90 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 2

Real substitution Eder Militao comes on for Rodrygo. There will be five minutes of added time.

09:52 PM BST

87 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 2

Disallowed goal for Dortmund Fullkrug thinks he has given Dortmund hope with a sharp header from Malen’s cross, but the flag goes up and the automated offside technology confirms the decision.

Just before that, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens replaces Jadon Sancho, who worked hard but had a quiet night.

09:49 PM BST

85 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 2

Real Madrid substitution Toni Kroos, playing his final club game, punches the air at the Real Madrid fans as he leaves the field along with Jude Bellingham. Joselu and Luka Modric replace them.

09:46 PM BST

Goal!

83 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 2 (Vini Jr) The brilliant Vinicius Jr seals Real Madrid’s 15th Champions League! Poor Ian Maatesen played an awful square pass, straight to Bellingham 25 yards from goal. He moved the ball on quickly to Vinicius Jr, whose left-foot shot went into the ground and bobbled over the outstretched left arm of Kobel.

Whether he meant it or not, he deserves a goal for keeping Real’s attack afloat all night.

09:46 PM BST

81 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 1

Two fine saves by Kobel! Camavinga curls a lovely first-time effort from 25 yards that is fingertipped over by the flying Kobel. That’s the best save of the night.

The resulting corner is met at the near post by Nacho, not dissimilar to the Carvajal goal, and Kobel leaps to his left to claw the ball away.

09:44 PM BST

81 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 1

Double substitution for Dortmund They’re really going for it, as they must: Sebastien Haller and Donyell Malen are on for Julian Brandt and Emre Can.

09:43 PM BST

80 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 1

Kroos’s free-kick is pushed away by the diving Kobel, a bit of a camera save.

09:43 PM BST

79 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 1

Hummels is rightly booked for wiping out Camavinga 22 yards from goal. Real, so subdued for 70 minutes, have gone up a few gears.

09:42 PM BST

77 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 1

Vital tackle by Schlotterbeck! Camavinga combines with Vini Jr on the left, gets to the byline and cuts the ball back to Bellingham at the near post. His touch is heavy but he still manages to open his body and slide a shot that takes a slight touch off the lunging Schlotterbeck and goes wide of the far post.

That was a brilliant tackle from Schlotterbeck. Bellingham’s shot was definitely going on target and I’m not sure Kobel would have saved it.

09:39 PM BST

75 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 1

What a great player Vini Jr is. That nutmeg on the full-back Ryerson came with icing on it. Then Real score from the subsequent corner. Dani Carvajal has had a good game amid many average performances. Vini Jr has kept Real going with his running and his skill. Great players make the difference, and perhaps that skill and that corner will be the difference.

09:36 PM BST

Goal!

74 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 1 (Carvajal) It was coming, simply because it wasn’t coming. With every chance that Dortmund missed, it felt more likely that they would be made to pay by Madrid’s serial winners.

Kroos curled a terrific corner to the near post, where Carvajal got the jump on Fullkrug and flicked a superb header across Kobel. Hummels actually tried to save it on the line, which would have meant a red card and a penalty, but he couldn’t manage it.

It’s a brilliant header from Carvajal, who had a very similar chance in the 57th minute.

09:36 PM BST

72 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

The Dortmund legend Marco Reus, playing his final game for the club, replaces Karim Adeyemi.

Moments later, the increasingly dangerous Vini Jr slips Ryerson on the left edge of the area, forcing Hummels to come across and concede a corner. That leads to another when Valverde’s errant shot deflects off Maatsen.

09:35 PM BST

71 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

A reminder of what Jurgen Klopp said about Thibaut Courtois, when thinking back to the 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

“We play that game in 2022 and we shoot every three minutes on their goal but their keeper has 12 hands, and then they score that goal and we talk afterwards about the one mistake where we could have defended that goal better.”

Klopp’s at Wembley tonight. He might be getting some horrible flashbacks.

09:34 PM BST

69 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Chance for Madrid. Vini Jr cuts inside from the left and clips a dipping cross towards Bellingham, who times his run behind the defence perfectly. He leaps but just fails to make contact with the ball, which then hits the arm of Kobel and goes just wide of the far post.

Any touch from Bellingham and he would probably have scored because Kobel had come for the ball.

09:31 PM BST

68 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Still no substitutions, but both teams have good attacking options on the bench. It’s the kind of game where both coaches look reluctant to change anything while it’s 0-0 because they want to keep their options open.

09:26 PM BST

64 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Vini Jr, the one Real attacker who has been on it tonight, scorches away from Ryerson to win a corner.

This reeks of a 1-0 win for Real.

09:25 PM BST

63 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Courtois denies Fullkrug Adeyemi curls an early cross towards Fullkrug, unmarked 14 yards out at the far post. He stoops to power a header towards goal that is slapped away two-handed by Courtois. It was a comfortable save, straight at him, though Fullkrug did well to get so much force on the header.

09:24 PM BST

62 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Nacho’s dreadful, casual pass across his own area is cut out by Adeyemi, but Brandt can’t control the ball on the stretch. Had he done so, Real would have been in big trouble.

09:23 PM BST

61 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Jude Bellingham has been quiet for most of the night. There has been talk of him playing through injury in the last couple of months, which might help to explain it. Not great news for England though, especially with Harry Kane’s back trouble.

09:20 PM BST

57 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Chance for Madrid Vini Jr’s driven cross from the left brushes the head of Schlotterbeck and reaches Carvajal, running off Adeyemi at the far post. His acrobatic shot hits Maatsen and dribbles through Kobel.

Carvajal was only eight yards out but the way the ball kicked off the pitch made it another awkward chance.

09:15 PM BST

53 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Real are sitting deeper at the start of the second half, seemingly content for Dortmund to have the ball. That’s understandable given the pace both teams have on the break.

09:11 PM BST

49 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Good save by Kobel! I told you it wasn’t too wide for a shot. Kroos whips a lovely effort towards the near post that is clawed away by the leaping Kobel. That was going right in the top corner. It’s also Madrid’s first shot on target.

The resulting corner is headed over by Carvajal, lurking with intent in front of the near post. He’s disappointed but it was a tricky chance.

09:10 PM BST

48 min: Dortmund 0 Madrid 0

The Wembley pyrotechnics stadium searches may need a review. As the teams come out for half-time about thirty red smoke flares are lit in the Dortmund end. The Germans fans have produced a great atmosphere.

09:09 PM BST

48 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Vinicius Jr breaks from a Dortmund corner, running 70 yards before being fouled just outside the area by Hummels. The free-kick is a long way to the left, probably too wide for a shot. Probably.

09:06 PM BST

46 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Madrid begin the second half, with no substitutions on either side.

09:03 PM BST

An Expected Hammering

The good news for Dortmund is they have created by far the better chances. The bad news is Real Madrid could not give a solitary fig about xG.

HT: Dortmund (1.82) 0-0 (0.08) Real Madrid — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) June 1, 2024

08:57 PM BST

Half-time verdict

Entertaining first half. Real look tired and it feels like one of those great ragged end-of-a-long season finals. Dortmund have a good chance. They’re up against a fantastic side but on the evidence of the first 45 mins, Real are not at their best. Jadon Sancho has had a better game than Jude Bellingham so far. The Real defence has looked shaky and relied upon Thibaut Courtois. Vini Jr is on a yellow card. But this is Real, and Carlo Ancelotti will now have a chance to change it. He will be relieved it’s 0-0 at half-time.

08:57 PM BST

Champions League final halted by pitch invader taking selfies

Here’s more on that early interruption, which was apparently motivated by a love of photography.

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Madrid had barely kicked off when a man was seen running towards the centre of the pitch, where Bellingham was stood, and leaning towards him to take a photograph.

08:52 PM BST

HT: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Goalless at Wembley, though Dortmund really should be ahead. They played with greater intensity and much greater penetration; in an eight-minute period that will haunt them forever if they don’t win, Karim Adeyemi had two big chances and Niclas Fullkrug hit the inside of the post.

All three chances came from through balls, with Real struggling to deal with Dortmund’s movement and pace. Real dominated possession but created very little. But they’ve been here before: two years ago they were drawing 0-0 with Liverpool having been outplayed in the first half. We all know what happened next.

Karim Adeyemi is denied by a fine save from Thibaut Courtois - Justin Tallis/AFP

08:47 PM BST

45 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Four minutes of added time, half of which is because of that early pitch invasion.

08:46 PM BST

44 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Hummels punches the air in celebration after making a crucial tackle on Vinicius Jr just outside the area. Dortmund are bang up for this, as you’d expect.

Madrid haven’t played as well, or with the same intensity, which somehow feels ominous for Dortmund.

08:44 PM BST

43 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Now Sabitzer is booked for mgiving the assistant referee a mouthful.

08:43 PM BST

43 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

The plan from Edin Terzic has worked well - so far. Dortmund have been brave and one can sense their confidence growing. Of course, they should have taken one of the chances. But they haven’t conceded and so far not an attempt on target for Real. Early days yet.

08:42 PM BST

41 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Sabitzer whistles a long-range shot from 25 yards that is pushed away by Courtois, falling to his right. A comfortable enough save, though it bounced awkwardly so Courtois did well to get it away from danger.

08:41 PM BST

40 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Hummels is penalised for a non-existent foul on Vini Jr, and Schlotterbeck is booked for dissent.

The first replay suggests Vini Jr dived, which is a risky thing to do when you’ve on a yellow card. I suppose it’s an instinct for most footballers, not a conscious decision.

08:40 PM BST

38 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

The two English players, Sancho and Bellingham, have had fairly quiet first halves. Bellingham has taken up some dangerous positions between the lines but Real haven’t always been able to get him on the ball.

08:37 PM BST

35 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Vini Jr is booked for a foul on the keeper Kobel, who allowed the ball to run across his body in his own six-yard box. There wasn’t much contact so a yellow card feels a bit harsh.

08:35 PM BST

33 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Real continue to dominate possession; Dortmund continue to create the better openings and chances. It’s a fascinating game. But you feel Dortmund need to score the first goal - if they go behind to serial winners like Real, especially after starting so well, it could flatten them.

08:32 PM BST

29 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Going to expectations with Real having the ball and Dortmund trying to get behind them on the counterattack. Three the Germans have done it now, twice with Karim Adeyemi and also Niclas Fullkrug hitting the post. There is something not quite right about Real defence. Seem to lose the run in behind them. Fortunate that Courtois is so dominant coming off his line. That’s what great goalkeepers are for ...

08:31 PM BST

28 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Good save by Courtois! The match is really coming to life. First Vini Jr roasts Ryerson and hammers a cross that is crucially cleared by Schlotterbeck with Real players either side of him.

Dortmund break and Adeyemi is put through on goal again, this time to the left of centre. His first touch isn’t great but he digs out a fine low shot that is really well stopped by Courtois, diving to his left, and the rebound is just behind Fullkrug. He does his best to improvise with a flying header but he can’t get it on target.

08:29 PM BST

26 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

There’s a break in play while the Dortmund captain Emre Can receives treatment. He’s continuing for now but that might be a problem.

08:26 PM BST

23 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Fullkrug hits the post! Dortmund are getting closer. Moments after Adeyemi was denied by a brilliant tackle in the area, Fullkrug ran onto Maatsen’s short through ball and stretched to poke an early shot across the outrushing Courtois. It beat him and hit the inside of the far post.

The ball rebounded across the goalline to Fullkrug, but the angle was too tight for a follow-up shot so he chipped it over Courtois in the hope of giving somebody else an open goal. There was nobody there for Dortmund and Mendy cleared.

Replays suggest Fullkrug might have been offside, so it may not have counted.

08:24 PM BST

21 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Adeyemi misses a great chance! He timed his run beautifully, infield from the left to meet a long through pass from Hummels, but he had too much time to think. Eventually he went round Courtois but pushed himself far too wide and his shot from a tight angle was blocked by Carvajal.

08:21 PM BST

18 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Madrid are starting to exert a bit of control, with their diamond midfield dominating possession. Dortmund do look bright on the break though.

08:17 PM BST

15 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

At the other end Vini Jr thumps a shot over the bar with his left foot. A quarter chance at best.

08:17 PM BST

14 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Chance for Dortmund! Schlotterbeck lofts a pass over the top for Fullkrug, who pulls it down on the left side of the area and reverses a good pass to the onrushing Brandt. His touch is slightly heavy, and a little shove from Carvajal means Brandt is off balance when he opens his body to curl across goal from 10 yards. It goes well wide.

08:14 PM BST

13 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Sancho cuts inside Camavinga, who cynically brings him down. That might have been a yellow card but the referee settled for a warning.

08:13 PM BST

11 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Valverde has the first shot of the game, wafting over from 20 yards after a neat one-two with Bellingham.

08:10 PM BST

9 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

No shots at goal as yet. It’s been a pretty cagey start, particularly from Madrid. They know better than any team in the world about going the distance in big Champions League games.

08:08 PM BST

7 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Ryerson wins the first corner of the game for Dortmund. It’s headed on by Fullkrug at the near post and knocked away at the far.

08:06 PM BST

4 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Bad start for Wembley officials. Two pitch invaders on the grass and they couldn’t catch the second of them. Stewards needed a hand from Marcel Sabitzer in the end.

08:04 PM BST

3 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

The match resumes after a delay of about 120 seconds. There were two or three pitch invaders apparently, one of whom was taken down by Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer.

08:02 PM BST

Some people are on the pitch

Good lord, so much for the Wembley security - there’s been a pitch invasion after 20 seconds! The camera isn’t showing the people involved so we don’t yet know what it’s all about, if anything.

08:01 PM BST

1 min: Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0

Dortmund kick off from left to right as we watch. Both teams are in their home colours.

08:01 PM BST

Vini Jr ‘on medication’

An interesting line from the TNT Sports commentator Darren Fletcher - apparently many Madrid journalists have been saying that Vinicius Jr is unwell and is on (presumably legal) medication.

08:00 PM BST

Let’s get ready to rumble

The captains Emre Can and Nacho shake hands in the centre circle. After a very, very long build-up, more akin to a world title fight, it’s time for the Champions League final.

07:58 PM BST

Are you gonna go away (so we can watch some football)?

Champions League final ‘opening ceremony’. The Pepsi Uefa marketing budget really is a godsend for the likes of Lenny Kravitz, local-based pyrotechnics providers, and freelance backing dancers. Lenny K currently working himself through a hits medley for the benefit of, mainly I guess, the corporate guests. Not sure why we are still doing this in 2024 when the fans are more than capable of making the atmosphere themselves and have been doing so for the previous two hours. General bemusement in Wembley.

07:47 PM BST

A reminder of the teams

Borussia D0rtmund (4-2-3-1) Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug.

Substitutes: Meyer, Lotka, Ozcan, Nmecha, Haller, Reus, Wolf, Moukoko, Malen, Sule, Watjen, Bynoe-Gittens.

Real Madrid (possible 4-D-2) Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vini Jr.

Substitutes: Lunin, Kepa, Militao, Alaba, Modric, Joselu, Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler.

Referee Slavko Vincic (Slovenia).

07:45 PM BST

Fifteen minutes to kick-off

The stadium PA is playing You’ll Never Walk Alone for the Dortmund fans and Jurgen Klopp is singing along in his hospitality box. Of course, YNWA was a staple of British football stadiums before it became solely associated with Liverpool and Celtic and therefore booed everywhere else.

07:37 PM BST

New security measures after Euro 2020 debacle

The Olympic Way up to Wembley – Wembley Way as it is better known – is thronged with fans and the mood is pretty calm. Great atmosphere building in the stadium for a Champions League final. Wembley has had to learn a lot of lessons from the debacle of the Euro 2020 final in 2021 although even a game of this scale is unlikely to generate the kind of behaviour seen at that notorious final.

Nevertheless it’s notable for those who have been at every game since new Wembley opened in 2007 that the place has had some redesigns for security. There are big metal grills now bolted permanently into place on the Club Wembley side of the stadium which prevent anyone from getting through the ground level gaps to the doors on the northern side.

07:31 PM BST

The great and the good

It’s not often you see Jay-Z and Arsene Wenger in the same tweet, although apparently Wenger is a big fan of The Blueprint.

Other attendees tonight include Jose Mourinho, who is part of the TNT Sports team, Oleksandr Usyk, Michael Laudrup, Erik Thorstvedt and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Fergie is still the last man to beat Real Madrid in a European final. Forty-one years ago.

07:16 PM BST

The man who bleeds black and yellow

If Edin Terzic wasn’t Borussia Dortmund’s head coach tonight, he’d almost certainly be in the Yellow Wall.

Terzic watched his first Dortmund game aged nine at what was the Westfalen Stadium on November 23, 1991 – a 2-1 win over MSV Duisburg. He did so on the terrace known as the Yellow Wall, with Alen and their late father.

07:14 PM BST

Our writers’ predictions and wishes

“We all like an upset. A Dortmund win would be good for the Champions League and European football. Like Real, they are a club majority-owned by their fans but unlike Real, their debt is tiny.”

07:13 PM BST

What do you reckon he’s listening to?

07:11 PM BST

06:53 PM BST

Borussia Dortmund team news: Sancho starts

No surprises in the Dortmund XI - it’s the same as both legs of the semi-final victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Mats Hummels is the only survivor from the 2013 final, though Dortmund legend Marco Reus is also on the bench.

06:50 PM BST

Jason Burt on the rise of Jude Bellingham

Bellingham quickly won over Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the two senior midfielders at Madrid, not just with his technique but his temperament. They recognised a big player and Modric even gave Bellingham the ultimate endorsement when he was seen moving his body to strike an imaginary ball and replicate a pass from the young man in one of the dressing rooms at Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground. Modric talked excitedly about what he had just witnessed on the practice pitch.

06:43 PM BST

Klopp returns to Wembley

Jurgen Klopp, who managed Dortmund when they lost the Champions League final on this ground to Bayern Munich in 2013, is at Wembley to support his old team.

06:21 PM BST

Lambert: I marked Zidane so tight I could smell his breath

Paul Lambert’s main role in that 1997 final was to keep Zinedine Zidane quiet, a daunting task for somebody who had been playing for Motherwell a year earlier.

“He was fantastic with both feet, had a great stepover either way and was brilliant at drifting. If you got caught ball watching or gave him too much space, he could really hurt you.”

06:14 PM BST

Dortmund’s Class of 97

Paul Lambert and Karl-Heinz Riedle, two of the stars when Dortmund stunned Juventus to win the Champions League in 1997, are in with the Dortmund fans tonight. Riedle scored twice in that game, with Lambert creating his first goal.

06:05 PM BST

The English subplot: Sancho v Bellingham

This is only the second Champions League final in seven that doesn’t involve an English team, but there’s plenty of English involvement. The match is at Wembley and there should be an English starter on each side.

Jadon Sancho has rediscovered his joie de ballon at Dortmund after two and a half years of nothingness at Old Trafford. All the signs of peak Sancho – the sleight of hip, the soft but devastating through passes, the low heart rate in the final third – have been in evidence. If Dortmund win tonight, the fairytales will be personal as well as collective.

Jude Bellingham, who is somehow still only 20 years old, is aiming to complete an awesome first season in Madrid by winning the Champions League. That would involve crushing the hopes and dreams of a club he loves, but he doesn’t have much choice in the matter.

05:48 PM BST

Real Madrid team news: Courtois starts

Madrid named their team three hours before kick off, a statement of relaxed intent. It’s just another game, you know.

There are two changes from the XI that started the second leg of the semi-final against Bayern Munich: the fit-again Thibaut Courtois, whose magnificent performance did for Liverpool in the final two years ago, replaces Andriy Lunin in goal, while Eduardo Camavinga is preferred to Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield.

That means Joselu, whose two late goals won that semi-final, will again be the emergency option from the bench.

05:46 PM BST

Good evening

Hello and welcome to live, minute-by-minute coverage of the Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley. It’s not the final anybody was expecting at the start of the knockout rounds, which only makes it more appealing to the neutral. Dortmund and Madrid fans seem reasonably high on life as well.

What’s it to be, then: the fairytale or the oh-so familiar tale? Dortmund haven’t been champions of Europe since 1997; they haven’t even been champions of Germany since 2012. Yet after slogging through first the Group of Death and then the easier half of the draw, they find themselves one game away from the most unlikely Champions League triumph since Jose Mourinho introduced himself to the world via his FC Porto team 20 years ago. It’s probably a sad indictment of European football that a win for Dortmund, the 12th-richest club in the world, would be a bit of a fairytale, but we are where we are.

Real Madrid have dominated this competition to an almost confusing degree, so much so that it’s almost a shock when they don’t score two late goals at the Bernabeu to tip a semi-final on its head. They are aiming to win the competition for the 15th time. That’s eight more than any other club, 10 more than Barcelona, 12 more than Manchester United and three more than the whole of Italy.

And then there’s Don Carlo, the all-time-great manager hiding in plain sight behind a jauntily raised eyebrow. He’s hoping to win the Champions League for the fifth time, which would be two more than anyone else, ever.

Kick off is at 8pm.