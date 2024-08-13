Real Madrid cool interest in Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

It’s no secret that Real Madrid will need to sign a new right-back in the next 12-24 months, with both Dani Carvajal (32) and Lucas Vazquez (33) coming into the twilight stages of their respective careers. There’s no obvious in-house successor, so someone would need to be signed.

In recent weeks, Los Blancos have been strongly linked with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and multiple reports have confirmed that contact has taken place with the Liverpool star’s representatives.

Real Madrid’s idea would be to sign Alexander-Arnold as a free agent next summer, when his current contract is set to expire. They’ve started to lay the groundwork in that operation, although it’s now been reported by the Daily Mail that the 15-time Champions League winners have cooled their interest in the English defender.

Liverpool are already working towards offering Alexander-Arnold a new contract, which would eliminate the jeopardy of losing him for free in 2025. It’s unsure whether this is the reason that Real Madrid are no longer as interested as they once were.