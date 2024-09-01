Real Madrid cool interest in Argentinian wonderkid as Barcelona and Manchester United enter race

This summer, Real Madrid were continually linked with River Plate sensation Franco Mastantuono. The 17-year-old midfielder has been on Los Blancos’ agenda for some time, although it does appear that this is the case any longer.

Marca have reported that Real Madrid “are backing down” from the possible signing of Mastantuono. They had watched him in action over the summer, but they do not appreciate the public nature in which their interest is being displayed by agents/other interested parties.

On the back of Real Madrid’s reported interest in Mastantuono, Barcelona and Manchester United are reported to have entered the race for the Argentinian youngster. Club bosses at the reigning European champions believe that they are being used as a “stalking horse” to generate interest, and thus, drive up the price.

Real Madrid’s stance on signings, especially when it comes to South American talents, is clear: operate in silence. If their interest is made public, it’s likely that they will move on, as they appear to be doing with Mastantuono.