Real Madrid’s control on their former player remains unshaken

Nico Paz, the Argentine international currently playing for Serie A side Como, has been a standout talent since his move.

Now, according to MARCA, Real Madrid continue to monitor his progress closely, with plans to keep a hold of him for the foreseeable future.

The club’s decision to retain his rights for the typical three-year period that applies to youth players reflects their confidence in his potential.

Despite the player being in Italy, Madrid have shown no interest in completely letting go of him, even though Como are keen on developing the attacking midfielder.

Impressing in Italy

Nico’s development in Serie A is impressive, and his performances on the field have not gone unnoticed. Week after week, he continues to show why he’s considered a rising star.

Real Madrid have not forgotten about Nico Paz. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

His impact on the pitch was particularly evident in a recent match against Atalanta, where he scored once again, adding to his tally of five goals and four assists in 20 games.

His ability to influence matches is clear, and it is easy to see why Como is leaning on him as their key player in their battle to remain in Serie A. Paz’s flair and technical skill have made him an invaluable asset for the Italian side.

Real Madrid are keeping an eye

Last summer, Como signed Nico from Real Madrid for €6.3 million, with the Spanish giants securing 50% of the rights to any future sale, as well as an option to buy him back in the next three years.

While Como have the chance to keep him, Real Madrid hold the decisive control over his future, with the club not willing to let him slip away.

This buy-back clause is a clear indication of their belief in his ability to eventually play a prominent role. However, all of this is contingent on his own wishes, as he will ultimately have a say in his future.

Despite his current loan spell in Italy, Madrid remain in full control of his development, and his trajectory suggests he may be part of their plans sooner rather than later.