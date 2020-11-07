Real Madrid confirm Eden Hazard and Casemiro test positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid pair Eden Hazard and Casemiro have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish giants have confirmed.

The club also confirmed the rest of the squad and coaching staff have returned negative tests following Hazard and Casemiro's result.

The pair will now go into self-isolation and, therefore, miss the weekend clash with Valencia.

A statement read: "Real Madrid C.F. informs that our players, Casemiro and Eden Hazard, have tested positive in the COVID-19 tests undertaken yesterday, Friday, in the morning.

"All of the other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with the squad tested negative in yesterday's tests. Meanwhile, all of them, apart from Casemiro and Hazard, once again tested negative in the antigen tests taken this morning."

Hazard is now a serious doubt for Belgium's international fixtures, facing Switzerland on Wednesday and then a Nations League double-header against England on November 15 and there days later against Denmark.

Casemiro's Brazil face World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

