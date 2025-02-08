Real Madrid close the door on €45 million-rated Premier League star

Recent reports from Real Madrid Confidencial have revealed that Real Madrid have decided to halt their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Although the talented 24-year-old had been on the club’s radar, Florentino Perez has opted not to proceed with any bid for his signature.

Guehi is currently one of the most sought-after defenders on the transfer market. Several top English clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, are competing to secure his services.

Chelsea, where he developed as a youth player, are open to welcoming him back. Liverpool and Arsenal see him as a key player to bolster their defensive lines, while Manchester United are also eager to sign him.

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit

While Real Madrid initially considered making a move, the club has decided to prioritise other areas for reinforcement.

Real Madrid are no longer interested in Marc Guehi. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The stiff competition for Guehi’s signature has driven up his transfer value, with Crystal Palace reportedly seeking around €60 million for his departure.

This hefty price tag, combined with Madrid’s current defensive setup, has led the club to step back from the race.

However, Madrid remain vigilant in the market. Defenders like Jonathan Tah and Dean Huijsen are still being monitored as potential signings. Although Guehi is admired by the club, he is no longer seen as a pressing target.

By stepping away from this deal, Real Madrid can focus their efforts on strengthening other key positions and pursuing long-term signings. This strategic decision highlights Perez’s pragmatic approach to transfer dealings.

Guehi, meanwhile, is expected to make a decision soon, with the Premier League remaining the most likely destination for his next move.

His impressive performances and young age make him an appealing option for English giants. Real Madrid, having made their stance clear, will now observe from the sidelines as the race for Guehi concludes between Premier League powerhouses.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on the date of publication.