Real Madrid captain reflects on Atletico Madrid draw – ‘Not enough for us’

Real Madrid captain Lucas Vazquez reflected on his team’s performance in the recent derby against Atletico Madrid, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

While the result secured a valuable point, Vazquez admitted that it fell short of their expectations. The team had created opportunities to seal a win but “lacked a bit of luck.”

Despite conceding early without much action from their opponents, Real Madrid responded with resilience. Their efforts paid off when they equalised after the break, keeping the momentum alive for much of the second half.

“The draw is not enough for us. The team planned a match in which they got ahead without having done anything and after that, the team changed its face,” he told Real Madrid TV.

Vazquez highlighted how the team maintained focus and pushed hard, making several attacking plays and runs into the box. However, the elusive winning goal never materialised.

“We continued attacking and after the break, we came out very focused, we got the equaliser. We created chances to get the 2-1 that didn’t come.”

Support from the fans

Lucas Vazquez says the team deserved more. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Vazquez took a moment to appreciate the unwavering support from the fans. The atmosphere at the stadium was electrifying, with supporters pushing the team forward even when they faced challenges.

“The welcome was spectacular. We felt the push on the bus and when we tied the game it seemed like the stadium was going to fall down. The fans are part of this team and they are going to help us win titles,” he admitted.

Looking ahead, Real Madrid now shifts its focus to their upcoming Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Vazquez acknowledged the significance of the match, calling it a challenging encounter against a formidable opponent.

“Another great game in Manchester. It will be a difficult match against a great rival that we have faced for the last four or five years. The team is eager to show our football and our worth,” he noted.

The draw may not have been the desired outcome, but the squad’s fighting spirit and the fans’ support offer plenty of reasons for optimism as the season progresses.