Real Madrid’s Bellingham settles thriller to leave Manchester City on ropes

Jude Bellingham puts his arms out in celebration after scoring Real Madrid’s winner against Manchester City. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Pep Guardiola had made the point that it was “impossible” to control Real Madrid’s fab front four. One of them will always get you, the Manchester City manager suggested. Here, it was not one but two of them who did so as Madrid built a precious first-leg advantage in this Champions League playoff. First it was Kylian Mbappé, who equalised for 1-1 with a streaky effort on the hour. And then, after Brahim Díaz – on as a substitute to face his former club – had found a second equaliser towards the end, the scene was set for another hero.

Carlo Ancelotti might have said the same thing about Erling Haaland. The City striker had a point to prove after drawing blanks in all four of his previous Champions League ties against Madrid. He proved it, scoring twice, the second from the penalty spot after Dani Ceballos had fouled the City substitute, Phil Foden. Haaland looked like being the headline act.

Related: Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid: Champions League playoff round, first leg – live

But after Díaz’s moment, there would be another twist. Vinícius Junior exposed the City substitute, Rico Lewis, and when he chipped the ball over the goalkeeper, Ederson, there was Jude Bellingham – who else? – to race in to score. Madrid have one foot in the last 16.

It was a tie that needed no hype but it got it all the same. “A clasico,” Ancelotti had called it and it was because of the history between the clubs, the epic showdowns, especially in the previous three seasons; one quarter-final, two semi-finals – meetings that defined the competition, the winners going all the way to lift the trophy; City once, Madrid twice.

There was also the more recent Ballon d’Or shemozzle, Madrid having boycotted the ceremony after City’s Rodri won rather than their man, Vinícius. The City fans had a jibe at the ready in the shape of a pre-match tifo. “Stop crying your heart out,” ran the words above an image of Rodri kissing the trophy. There would be Ballon d’Or-based taunts and boos from the home crowd for Vinícius during the game.

Ancelotti noted that Guardiola “always has ideas that make you think,” describing him as a “nightmare” to prepare against. Here, Guardiola’s idea was John Stones in defensive midfield in front of a back line of four other centre-halves, which held a high line, of course.

Guardiola’s other big idea was to start Jack Grealish. The left winger had been involved from the outset against Salford and Leyton Orient in the FA Cup but you had to go back to the league game against Aston Villa on 21 December for his previous start.

Grealish was desperate to impress and he was involved in the breakthrough goal, lobbing a lovely ball into the area for Josko Gvardiol, who chested down for Haaland to finish. Gvardiol had sparked the move with a fine pass up the inside-left for Haaland. Was Haaland offside? The VAR check took an age before the green light was given. Sadly, Grealish would not last much longer, injury forcing him off on the half hour. It was yet another bitter pill for him.

Madrid had started the brighter, their attacking talents shimmering with menace. There were two particularly choice cuts. Vinícius sashayed around one challenge before playing in Mbappé, who saw Ederson block his shot. Then Madrid worked their way up the left of the City area, Vinícius denied at close quarters by Ederson. On the rebound, Ferland Mendy’s attempt was cleared from in front of the line by Nathan Aké.

The first half was exciting, chances at both ends. Vinícius was in the mood, his acceleration explosive. City measured their progress in near misses and some shuddering tackles. Guardiola’s players brought the fight.

Vinícius rattled the crossbar after a step over and a slide inside, while there was a flurry from the visitors before the interval. Federico Valverde, playing at right-back as Ancelotti contended with a defensive injury crisis, banged a shot just too high. Mbappé twice went close; the second attempt steered wastefully over. For City, Grealish’s replacement, Foden, worked Thibaut Courtois from distance. Manuel Akanji looped a header on to the top of the crossbar from a corner.

Haaland was also in the mood. Perhaps he sensed vulnerability in Madrid’s emergency central defensive pairing of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Raúl Asencio. Or maybe he simply wanted to show Madrid who he was. Haaland’s movement was sharp, his physicality to the fore. He almost made it 2-0 at the start of the second-half, taking a Kevin De Bruyne pass, skating inside and seeing his shot deflect and hit the crossbar.

Back came Madrid. Vinícius had the beating of Lewis, who came on at half-time for Manuel Akanji at right-back. Jude Bellingham went close with a header. Mbappé drew a fine reflex save out of Ederson. City were increasingly stretched. The equaliser was coming.

When it did come, it was laced with good fortune, although Madrid will argue that they deserved it. City cleared a free-kick but Dani Ceballos’s chip back in for the run of Mbappé was beautiful. Mbappé’s side-on volley was more shin than boot. It spun in a little apologetically. Madrid looked the likelier scorers of the next goal. Valverde lashed inches past the far post. Bellingham was denied one-on-one by Ederson. The tie swung one way when Foden switched the ball from one foot to the other and Ceballos was already committed. Ancelotti gestured in disbelief. Haaland’s penalty was nerveless. It would swing hard in the other direction.