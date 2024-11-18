Real Madrid await outcome as defensive ace set to undergo surgery tomorrow

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao is set to undergo surgery for a severe knee injury on Tuesday, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian centre-back sustained the injury on 9 November during a match against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. This injury is a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, which also affects both menisci, making it a complex case requiring immediate surgical intervention.

The incident occurred in the 27th minute of the game when Militao attempted to capitalise on a set piece inside the Osasuna penalty area. His knee twisted awkwardly, causing him to fall to the ground in visible pain.

Realising the severity of the situation, his teammates quickly signalled for medical assistance. Militao had to be stretchered off the field, marking a distressing moment for both the player and the team.

Not the first ACL

It must be noted that this injury is not the first serious setback for Militao. He previously suffered a similar ACL tear in his left knee on 12 August 2023 during the opening matchday of La Liga against Athletic Club.

Eder Militao tore his ACL against Osasuna. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

After undergoing surgery, he managed to recover and returned to action on 31 March 2024, also during a league match against Athletic Club.

However, his current injury, affecting not just the ACL but also the menisci, is more complicated and will require an estimated recovery period of nine months following the operation.

A long way

The surgery is scheduled for Tuesday and will be conducted by Dr Manuel Leyes, the same surgeon who operated on him during his previous knee injury.

The club and fans will undoubtedly be hoping for another successful recovery for the 25-year-old defender, whose absence will be felt deeply by the team as they navigate the rest of the season.

Militao’s resilience and determination to return to top form will be crucial as he faces this challenging recovery journey for the second time in just over a year.