Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on the trail of free agent French star

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are considering free transfer offers for Adrien Rabiot this month.

Rabiot has returned from his post Euro 2024 break and is now on the hunt for a new club following his exit from Juventus.

The Les Bleus star is available as a free agent after seeing his contract expire in Turin and the two La Liga giants are looking into him as an experienced squad option.

As the speculation on his next move increases, his mother and representative Veronique, has confirmed talks with interested clubs but with no firm news.

As per the latest update from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spanish pair are amongst the favourites to complete a deal, with Arsenal also interested.

All three can offer Rabiot UEFA Champions League football in the next 12 months, but he is unlikely to command a starting spot any of them, and an alternate could arise in the weeks ahead.