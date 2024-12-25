Real Madrid amazed by teenage prodigy’s physical transformation

Joan Martinez was the big revelation in Real Madrid’s pre-season tour this time around and, in fact did enough to convince Carlo Ancelotti that he could be the team’s backup center-back.

Unfortunately, however, he faced a severe knee injury late in the pre-season and was unable to make the cut to join the first team for the season.

Martinez has been undeterred despite his setback and quickly identified that the reason for his injury was that he did not have the physique to play with men at the tender age of 17.

A radical change

As relayed in a recent report by MARCA, the 17-year-old has taken it upon himself to quickly improve his physique and is developing into a beast.

As seen in the images shared by the teenager on social media, Martinez has seen a radical change in physique and now has a daunting presence with significantly added muscle mass.

The teenager, hailed as the ‘new Sergio Ramos’, has amazed those at Real Madrid with his physical transformation.

Courtesy: Instagram/Joan Martinez

He has practically lived at the gym after the initial phase of his recovery and is now ready to play with the men in the first division after his complete recovery. He is now close to halfway through his journey back to the field.

As relayed earlier this week, Joan Martinez is pushing to make a complete recovery from his ACL injury before the end of the season and is thus eyeing a first-team debut this season.

However, it is clear that no risks will be taken in any capacity especially after what happened with Eder Militao earlier this year.

Regardless of when he makes his much-awaited comeback to the field, Martinez can be expected to take a central role for the Merengues next season.