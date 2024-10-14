Real Madrid already working on the signing of Luka Modric’s ideal replacement

Although few expected him to remain at Real Madrid this season, Luka Modric is still playing an important role in Carlo Ancelotti’s team this season. He is no longer an automatic starter, but his experience and skillset are still vital for the Merengues midfield to operate at its optimal level.

He has played in all nine La Liga and two UEFA Champions League matches up to now, registering an assist in both competitions. However, already being 39 years of age, this 2024-25 season can very likely be his last year with the Los Blancos.

Thus, Real Madrid will have to think of a replacement for such an important player, and according to Diario AS, the Merengues already have a player in mind whom they believe will be an ideal replacement for the Croat.

This player is none other than the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz, who has been linked with Real Madrid for quite some time now.

As has been the case with several high-profile signings that the Merengues have made in the last few years, they are once again taking a patient approach to bring the German star to their team. Jose Angel Sanchez and Juni Calafat themselves are working on this operation but with a lot of care and secrecy.

The player himself and his father, who is also working as his agent, are aware of the interest from the Vikings. The report from AS has cited a former official of Leverkusen, Michael Reschke, to claim that he prioritises a move to Real Madrid, even though another German giant, Bayern Munich, is interested in Wirtz’s signing as well.

The Bavarians are dreaming of having two of the best German talents, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, in their squad going forward, and are willing to exert all of their financial power to seduce the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Similarly, Manchester City are also interested in him, as they believe he will be the ideal replacement for Kevin de Bruyne and a very good partner for Ilkay Gundogan in the midfield. Barcelona also made inquiries for him, but their weak financial position kept them from taking things further.