Real Madrid 'agree deal with Manchester City' for Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz looks set to join Real Madrid.

Manchester City are set to lose teenager Brahim Diaz to Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Manchester City and the Champions League winners have come to an agreement over a transfer.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been linked to Real for most of the season, but City had been trying to tie him down to a new deal. After it became clear he would not be signing a new contract Pep Guardiola acquiesced to a deal with Real to raise funds.

According to the report he will now return to Spain in January after a deal worth at least 15 million euros, and should sign a deal that that runs for the next six seasons, earning him 3.5 million euros a year.

Diaz would be the first player that Real Madrid have signed in January since the 2014/15 window when they signed Lucas Vazquez, with an exception made due to Diaz’s talent.

The Spanish teenager will join fellow youngsters Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo as Real Madrid continue to rebuild their squad.



