Real Madrid 2-0 Manchester United: Jude Bellingham scores as Andre Onana makes debut

Off the mark: Jude Bellingham (Getty Images)

Manchester United struggled to cope with Real Madrid's new-look midfield as they lost 1-0 in Texas on Wednesday evening.

An eye-catching win over Arsenal heightened expectations, but United were sluggish in the face of Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Andre Onana made his first appearance for United, just days after arriving from Inter Milan for around £47million, but it was £115m man Bellingham who came out on top in just his second game for Madrid.

Running onto a fine long ball forward from Antonio Rudiger, Bellingham took a touch, swivled on the spot and chipped Onana inside five minutes. It capped a poor start from United, who lost teenager Kobbie Mainoo to injury shortly after kick-off.

United barely laid a finger on Madrid in the first half, though the Spanish giants were also unable to turn their dominance into a second goal, but improved after the break.

Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnancho and Antony all went close, while Eder Militao had a late header saved off the line, as Madrid earned a deserved win in Houston as Joselu sealed the victory with a stunning overhead kick.

United are next in action on Sunday as they face Borussia Dortmund.