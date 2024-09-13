Real Madrid 17-year-old prospect will have a first-team spot once he returns from injury

After losing Thibaut Courtois to a pre-season ACL injury last season, Real Madrid saw young Joan Martinez face a similar blow this time around.

Just 17 years of age and at the doorstep of a regular spot in the first team, it came as a massive blow for the youngster as he was forced to go under the blade earlier this year.

Real Madrid, however, have been very supportive of Martinez through his rough patch and have been in constant contact with his agent over a possible renewal as well.

Martinez will return to the elite

The young centre-back impressed in Real Madrid’s pre-season tour to the United States earlier this year, playing 45 minutes against AC Milan and over half an hour against Barcelona as well.

His performances made him a strong candidate to serve as Carlo Ancelotti’s fourth-choice centre-back for the season, especially given the dire shortage of resources in the department.

The knee injury, however, leaves the player out of action until March at least. As revealed in a recent update from MARCA, the teenager is expected to win back his place in the first team once he returns from his injury.

Joan Martinez is set to sign a new contract. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

To convey their faith in him, Real Madrid have progressed far over a contract renewal with Martinez and have reportedly even reached an agreement in principle.

The new deal will seal the youngster’s presence at the club for the long term with a massive €50 million release clause. Needless to say, the club and player will have to sit down and formally sign another agreement once he turns 18 next year.

Only Martinez’ final signature remains before the new deal is finalised and its completion is thus expected in the coming days.

Now, on top of that, it is being suggested that Martinez will have a first-team spot waiting for him when he returns from injury, showing the faith that Real Madrid have in the 17-year-old.

Having undergone surgery recently, Martinez is looking at a lengthy layoff, with the report suggesting that a potential comeback could take place sometime in April.