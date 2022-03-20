Real Madrid 0-4 FC Barcelona: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice in El Clasico rout

(REUTERS)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice and assisted another on his El Clasico debut as Barcelona hammered Real Madrid 4-0 at a stunned Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are top of La Liga by nine points and have enjoyed a successful season under Carlo Ancelotti, but this was a painful night as the progress Barcelona have made under Xavi was clear for all to see. They are now up to third in the table, 12 points behind Real with a game in hand.

With Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres exposing Real’s defensive frailty on the flanks, Barcelona opened the scoring in the 29th minute with an Aubameyang header from a Dembele cross.

The visitors kept up the tempo against a disorganised Real defence and extended their lead when defender Ronald Araujo headed in from a Dembele corner.

Ancelotti tried to change the dynamic, making two substitutions during the break but the home side got off to the worst possible start when they fell three goals behind in the first minute of the second half, as an angled shot from Torres found the back of the net after a backheel by Aubameyang.

Five minutes later, former Manchester City forward Torres returned the favour, teeing up Aubameyang for his second goal of the night as he continued his brilliant form since arriving in Spain. He now has nine goals in 11 matches, including seven in five La Liga starts.

Barcelona had several opportunities to extend their lead, but Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois avoided any further humiliation.

Having fallen as low as ninth in the table when Ronald Koeman was sacked in October, Barcelona have been revitalised under Xavi.

They are unbeaten since an extra-time defeat by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on January 20 and have scored 24 goals in their last seven league games.

“We didn’t expect this result, but our objective was achieved. We came to win and show what we are worth,” Sergio Busquets said after the match.

“If we still have a small chance to make a run for the title, we will fight until the end. It’s very difficult but in football anything can happen. We are Barca.”

Additional reporting by Reuters