From a real-life spy to Kim Philby’s granddaughter: who will be the next le Carré?

John le Carré at home in Hampstead, July 1993 - Andrew Fox/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Since the death of John le Carré in December 2020, we have seen the publication of his abandoned novel Silverview in 2021 and of his collected letters last year. Next year, his son, Nick Harkaway will release a new George Smiley story. It’s a one-man industry that shows no signs of fading.

For now, though, the le Carré cupboard is bare. So what do you buy the spy fiction fan in your life this Christmas?

Luckily, the espionage genre is in rude health. If it’s an intelligent spy novel you’re after, here are five British writers who are the contenders for le Carré’s crown with the gift of making you think even while they grip you by the throat.

Mick Herron

Mick Herron, author of the Slough House series which was turned into Slow Horses - David Levenson/Getty Images

A decade ago Mick Herron couldn’t find a UK publisher for his novels about Slough House, an MI6 offshoot to which failed spooks are shunted. Now he is defining the perception of the British Intelligence services for a generation of readers as decisively as le Carré once did.

Sales of the Slough House novels recently passed the two million mark, and they have been faithfully dramatised in the hit Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, with a lank-haired Gary Oldman heading the blue-chip cast as Herron’s flatulent, foul-mouthed spymaster Jackson Lamb.

Herron’s anarchic comic style suits our chaotic times. “The first couple of books in the series were not successful at the time because it was the wrong time for them,” Herron, 59, tells me. “I realise now I was writing post-Brexit novels before the fact.” His superb new standalone novel The Secret Hours, set partly in 1990s Berlin, is a more sombre work than usual – and yet still contains more good jokes than all the other new novels I’ve read this year put together.

Herron insists that he has spent his working life in ordinary office jobs and does not draw his portraits of dysfunctional, infighting Intelligence outfits from any personal knowledge: “I am just applying what I know about the world of work to the institution of spying.” That said, figures from the secret world have attested to the accuracy of his fiction – “which worries me.”

Charles Cumming

Author Charles Cumming - Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

When I ask Charles Cumming why he chose to write spy fiction, he replies: “It chose me.” When he was 25 he was interviewed for a position with MI6: “I got the tap on the shoulder from a family friend, and had various experiences in the early stages of that process which were crying out to be dramatised.” Although MI6 did not recruit him, his sojourn in the secret world inspired A Spy By Nature (2001), the first of 12 espionage novels.

His books, which have tackled subjects ranging from the plight of the Uighurs in China to the Cambridge Spies, are compellingly readable. “I’m fascinated by political events although my sense is that readers are more interested in character and action and relationships,” says Cumming, 52. “I’ve learned to go easy on the politics – in this genre, we’re in the entertainment business, the storytelling business.”

Recently his “dual timeline” novels about secret agent Lachlan Kite – his latest is Kennedy 35 – provide a “secret history” of the 1990s while showing how Kite’s activities as a young spook come back to haunt him in the present day. “I think the spy novel allows for a level of psychological complexity as well as straight thrills and spills. It exists somewhere between quote-unquote literary fiction and crime fiction, so you get the best of both worlds.”

Charlotte Philby

Charlotte Philby, Kim Philby’s granddaughter - David Levenson/Getty Images

Charlotte Philby may be the closest we’ve come to a Queen of British spy fiction since the World War II heyday of Helen MacInnes – and no doubt having Britain’s most notorious double agent as a grandfather may have predisposed her to an interest in espionage.

But in her first three novels – the loose trilogy Part of the Family, A Double Life and The Second Woman (2019-21) – she eschewed the big beasts of Kim Philby’s generation for more contemporary stories that “place women centre stage – be it as criminals or law enforcement agents or their wives or girlfriends – and show the impact on their families and personal lives”.

Philby, 40, tells me she is hoping to “open the genre up to women or other readers who think that they don’t enjoy spy fiction because they associate it with a male-dominated, deeply political world. Really, spy fiction is about placing interesting people in extreme situations and seeing what happens”. Her backdrops range from the Greek islands to the Maldives, and she describes herself as “one of those perverts” who prefer John le Carré’s globetrotting later novels to his Cold War classics.

She finally wrote about her grandfather – and Edith Tudor-Hart, the woman who recruited Kim Philby to spy for the USSR – in her 2022 novel Edith and Kim. “The women spies of that generation rarely had the same sense of entitlement and self-belief as the men – they were more conflicted, they were acting from more complex motives, and in that sense were more interesting.”

Matthew Richardson

Author Matthew Richardson - John Cairns

At 33, Matthew Richardson is being hailed as proof that the spy novel is going to be in safe hands for the next few decades. Born just as the Cold War ended, he is nevertheless steeped in espionage history: his latest novel, The Scarlet Papers, sees a nonagenarian retired spook reminiscing about her clandestine role in the great real-life spy stories of the past century. It has been chosen by many readers as the best spy novel of this year.

Richardson has worked as a political researcher and speechwriter in Westminster, experience that has fed into his novels. In The Insider (2018), the four suspects in the murder of a Russian defector are the Cabinet Secretary, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Head of MI6 and the FCO Permanent Secretary: it’s a thriller and a murder mystery but also an exploration of the power wielded by unelected civil servants. “From my observations of the higher echelons of Whitehall, [I got] a sense of the sort of character you need to get there, the sort of armour they build around themselves to survive,” Richardson told the Spybrary podcast.

James Wolff

Author James Wolff - Andrew Mason

In background at least, “James Wolff” might be described as the new le Carré. “I was an intelligence officer for 10 years. It was one of the conditions of being granted approval to publish in the first place that I use a pseudonym,” he tells me. He won’t elaborate on his career: “I think even telling you I was an Intelligence officer is probably more than my former employers would like.”

Wolff’s cracking first novel, Beside the Syrian Sea (2018), features a British Intelligence analyst forced to pass on secrets to ISIS after they kidnap his father in Syria. Wolff knows how to evoke the Middle East, having lived in Lebanon as a boy in the Seventies and Eighties.

“My parents worked for the Church there, through much of the Civil War. There was a homeless man who lived in our neighbourhood in Beirut, the local eccentric, who would occasionally cadge cigarettes off the soldiers – when the Israelis invaded in ’82 he was sitting on the first tank that drove into Beirut, and turned out to have been an Israeli spy all along. You might trace my interest in the world of spying to that.”

Wolff’s novels have tackled such topical subjects as Intelligence whistleblowing and the poisoning of Russian defectors. “I’m writing about the the day-to-day realities of the profession – I don’t mean tradecraft or Heaven forbid actual secrets, I would be locked up in the Tower of London if I disclosed any of those – but the mood, the texture of it: the humour, the bureaucracy, the failures, the bungles, the occasional successes.”