The Real-Life Serial Killer Who Inspired the ‘Scream’ Movies

Nick Schager
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/AP
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/AP

American history is filled with trailblazers, from Thomas Edison and Henry Ford to Albert Einstein and the Wright Brothers. According to Discovery+’s “Shock Docs” true-crime series, we should presumably add to that illustrious list paranormal expert Steve Shippy and “world renowned psychic medium” Cindy Kaza, who after conversing with serial killer Ed Gein in this past April’s Ed Gein: The Real Psycho now attempt to chat with another famous fiend who inspired a popular horror movie franchise—Danny Rolling, aka the Gainesville Ripper—in Scream: The True Story (Jan. 14). Armed with a variety of ghost-detecting gizmos and Kaza’s preternatural abilities, they “speak” with the deceased and cleanse haunted abodes of demonic energy, along the way helping both the living and the dead transcend their lingering trauma. They’re pioneers in the field of supernatural investigation—provided, of course, that one believes the abject hokum they’re hawking.

Wes Craven's Favorite Scary Movies

Only the naivest individuals will take Scream: The True Story seriously, given that it’s primarily comprised of scenes in which Shippy and Kaza putz around in the dark, telling each other scary stories about real-life crimes while their electronic spookshow-meter alarms go off and creepy specters answer their questions via a two-way radio box. Shippy and Kaza’s adventures are transparently phony, and there’s something downright unethical about the pair’s eagerness to dupe viewers through the promotion of obvious make-believe. They exploit viewers’ gullibility with calculated lies, and that’s once again true with their latest, which—timed to the same-day theatrical debut of the Scream franchise’s fifth installment—aims to find out if Rolling was telling the truth when he claimed (before his 2006 execution) that he slaughtered eight people between 1989-1990 because he was possessed by a demon named Gemini.

He was not. Nonetheless, despite prosecutor Rod Smith contending, in a new interview, “The Devil made me do it—I never bought any of that. I don’t buy any of that”—Scream: The True Story demands that one maintain an open mind about such a possibility. A burly goateed guy who’s always dressed in black, Shippy (who’s also an indie rapper?) is an “expert” prone to making bold proclamations. Shortly upon arriving at the Gainesville campsite that Rolling stayed at while murdering five college students in August 1990—many of whom he also sexually assaulted and viciously mutilated—Shippy announces, “There’s no doubt that we’re communicating with the spirit of Danny right now.” His evidence is the sound of a voice saying, “I killed people” on one of his bogus devices. In response, Kaza states that this is “totally not what I expected.”

Yes, it is. Shippy and Kaza’s modus operandi involves journeying to locales related to infamous incidents, prowling around with lights and techno-whatsits, and feigning shock, confusion and fear when they inevitably encounter that which they sought—all before fleeing the area once things become just too intense. Scream: The True Story breaks up that action with lame dramatic recreations, drawings made by Rolling and a few initial clips from Wes Craven’s 1996 Scream, as well as some traditional contextual passages featuring footage from Rolling’s trial, TV news stories, and interviews with Smith and Rolling’s former fiancée, Sandra London. Those segments are the only tolerable moments during this two-hour affair, but they’re fleeting, as the show mostly cares about watching its paranormal investigators pretend to confront invisible forces from the other side.

Shippy and Kaza’s main theory isn’t just that Rolling was a puppet of Gemini (the name of the fiend from 1990’s The Exorcist III, by the way), but a victim of either a generational curse or a multigenerational possession that could date back to Rolling’s grandfather (who supposedly decapitated his wife in front of the family) and his father (who was an abusive cop). When Shippy and Kaza hear a voice utter “take…over,” they become convinced that they’re on the right track. Still, with meters blaring all around them, Kaza decides that she doesn’t completely trust this entity. Within minutes, she’s asserting that this is the most manipulative spirit she’s ever worked with, and it’s messing with her thoughts and emotions—declarations that are wholly at odds with her actual on-screen demeanor and behavior, which is as calm and composed as one might expect from a woman delivering a terrible performance.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>A memorial graffiti with names of the 1990 murders by serial killer Danny Rolling is seen in Gainesville, Florida, on October 24, 2006.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Carlos Barria/Reuters</div>

A memorial graffiti with names of the 1990 murders by serial killer Danny Rolling is seen in Gainesville, Florida, on October 24, 2006.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Once they’ve finished their sleuthing at the campsite, Shippy and Kaza sit down with “Catholic Demonologist” Michael Salerno, who portentously opines, “The greatest thing Satan ever did was convince people that he doesn’t exist. Because if he doesn’t exist, you can’t fight him.” An impressed and newly enlightened Kaza replies, “That is powerful,” thereby proving that she’s never seen The Usual Suspects. Salerno is eventually roped into exorcising the childhood home of Rolling, which is now owned by Sheila Jackson, who recounts underwhelming stories about strange supernatural phenomena taking place in the house. Shippy is particularly fixated on the fact that the Rollings’ original curtains are still hanging on one window, and wouldn’t you know it, that room turns out to be the most disconcerting in the entire abode. Fortunately, though, Salerno’s Latin chanting and burning incense seem to do the trick, begetting a newfound peace that relieves everyone involved.

As in their prior specials, Shippy and Kaza strive to sell their fiction by first talking up their notorious subjects, then suggesting hypotheses about the unholy origins of their evil, and finally manufacturing tension through vague, fake “feelings” and “clues” that validate their hunches. By the conclusion of Scream: The True Story, Gemini is admitting to Shippy and Kaza that he’s a “demon” who’s “in Hell,” while photographs from the duo’s time in the old Rolling house indicate that a black shadow was trying to attach itself to Shippy’s back when he inspected the aforementioned (and now-blood-stained) curtains. That there’s a tidy resolution to this faux-nightmare is as laughable as it is predictable, since Shippy and Kaza’s schtick is not only identifying and interacting with the great beyond, but ridding our earthly plane of the spirits of serial killers who went on to become cinematic icons. What they peddle, however, is about as authentic as a $3 bill.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • Toronto FC quest to sign Lorenzo Insigne started with a simple list

    TORONTO — Sometimes it pays making a list. In announcing the signing of Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC president Bill Manning said the hunt to acquire the Napoli captain started last summer out of concern at the struggling MLS club's direction. Knowing team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment had a board meeting in September and having seen the local interest in Italy's run to the European championship, he started researching possible player targets. "I actually went to th

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies latest Bayern player to test positive for COVID-19

    MUNICH — Bayern Munich says Canadian star Alphonso Davies has joined the list of players to test positive for COVID-19. The Bundesliga club says the 21-year-old fullback from Edmonton is well and self-isolating at home. Other players to have tested positive include Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Tanguy Nianzou, Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards. Assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller is also self-isolating after a positive test. Bayern returned to training

  • Canada Soccer cancels January camp, training match over COVID-19 concerns

    Citing the pandemic and impact of the Omicron variant, Canada Soccer has cancelled its planned January men's camp and a training match in Florida. The 40th-ranked Canadian men had been scheduled to play No. 122 Guatemala on Jan. 22 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, ahead of three FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in the January-February FIFA international window. Canada visits No. 76 Honduras on Jan. 27, hosts the 11th-ranked Americans in Hamilton on Jan. 30 and plays at No. 70 El Salvador

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Maple Leafs place struggling Nick Ritchie on waivers

    The Maple Leafs have a surplus of forwards, leaving Nick Ritchie as the odd man out.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a