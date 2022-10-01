The real life neo-Nazi terror plot behind new Stephen Graham drama The Walk-In

Lizzie Dearden
·6 min read
Jack Renshaw at a National Action rally (Greater Manchester Police/PA) (PA Media)
Jack Renshaw at a National Action rally (Greater Manchester Police/PA) (PA Media)

On 1 July 2017, Jack Renshaw walked into a Wetherspoons in Warrington, sat down and told his friends he was going to assassinate an MP.

Then aged 22, he was part of neo-Nazi terrorist group National Action and wanted to seek fellow members’ opinions on his planned attack.

Renshaw told them how he would murder Rosie Cooper, his local Labour MP, with a machete and then take hostages.

He wanted to lure in a police officer who had been investigating him for child sex offences, murder her in revenge and force armed police to shoot him dead.

Among the six other National Action members listening was Robbie Mullen. Unknown to Jack Renshaw and the rest of the terrorist group, he had already turned informant for counter-extremism organisation Hope Not Hate.

“I was saving myself in a way, I knew something was going to happen eventually,” he tells The Independent. “Things were just getting strange - with Jack especially.”

Mr Mullen, now 28, said the would-be terrorist announced his plan “instantly” after arriving at the National Action meeting in the Friar Penketh pub.

“We just walked straight in and he told us,” he adds. “He had come to say goodbye because he planned on dying the next week.”

Renshaw had been researching Ms Cooper’s itinerary, knowing that constituency political events were not guarded and would make an easy target, as Jo Cox had the year before.

He had bought a Roman-style sword online – marketed as “19 inches of unprecedented piercing and slashing power at a bargain price” – and made a stream of Google searches on how to kill people, and how long it would take for someone to die after having their throat slit.

Mr Mullen said no one around the table tried to talk Renshaw out of his plan, with one National Action member telling him not to “f*** it up” and others throwing in alternative targets, such as the home secretary or a synagogue.

“He was like ‘no, no I’ve already planned it all out, I know what I’m doing’,” the former mole recalls. “He was definitely going to go and try.”

Renshaw never got the chance. Mr Mullen alerted Hope Not Hate, who contacted Labour MP Ruth Smeeth, who alerted Ms Cooper and counter-terror police swept in.

The foiling of the plot, and the events leading up to it, are the subject of a new ITV drama called The Walk-In.

Actor Stephen Graham plays Matthew Collins, who was Mr Mullen’s contact at Hope Not Hate, while his role is filled by Andrew Ellis.

Mr Collins, who has written a book of the same name to accompany the series, says the major change is the replacement of his south London accent with Graham’s native scouse.

Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins in the ITV drama The Walk In (ITV) (PA Media)
Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins in the ITV drama The Walk In (ITV) (PA Media)

“My mum watched the trailer and said ‘why does he have to do it with that stupid accent?’,” he tells The Independent. “I said ‘that’s just a Liverpool accent, mum’.”

Watching their lives played out on the small screen has been a strange experience for the pair, who started working together around five-and-a-half years ago.

Mr Mullen was looking to “jump ship” from National Action, which was becoming increasingly terrorist-minded following a 2016 government ban.

It was running secretive combat training in the northwest as a growing number of members began preparing for what they believed to be an inevitable race war in the UK.

“Everyone was wary of each other and things were getting strange, so I just saved myself,” he says.

Renshaw was swiftly arrested after Mr Mullen raised the alarm but members did not immediately twig that there was a mole in their midst, assuming it was linked to a previous investigation over racist speeches.

He had hidden a different investigation from National Action, into the online grooming of underage boys, and was planning to kill the female police officer in charge of that probe.

Mr Mullen believes Renshaw’s planned attack partly aimed to ensure he was not publicly outed as a paedophile, adding: “If he was never charged with it it never would have got mentioned … he would have just been this person who went and killed some MP or policewoman or whatever he would have done in the end. That’s all he would have been known for, and I think he was happy being known for that.”

In the end, Renshaw admitted preparing an act of terrorism and making threats to kill.

He was also convicted of four counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and stirring up racial hatred with public speeches.

The failed terror plotter is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum prison term of 20 years.

Jack Renshaw was ridiculed in 2014 for a post made as BNP Youth leader where he voiced fears his dog was gay (EDL News/Twitter)
Jack Renshaw was ridiculed in 2014 for a post made as BNP Youth leader where he voiced fears his dog was gay (EDL News/Twitter)

Mr Mullen believed that raising the alert over Renshaw’s plan was “job done”, and in order to cover up his involvement, he continued attending National Action meetings.

But counter-terror police, now gifted with conclusive evidence that the terrorist group had continued operating in defiance of a 2016 ban, had bigger ambitions than Renshaw.

Under pressure, he signed an immunity agreement in exchange for giving evidence against his former friends and comrades.

As they were arrested in waves of police action, but Mr Mullen remained at large, some realised that he had turned informant and he fled his home after receiving numerous warnings that his life was at risk.

Despite his actions in thwarting Renshaw’s plot, he has reason to believe he remains on the security services’ radar after being stopped under terror laws at airports.

But he does not regret reporting Renshaw and firmly believes he would have gone ahead with the attack, saying: “I think he would have done it that week, or at least tried. You can never say what would have happened.”

Mr Collins and his family also had to move for their own safety, with one National Action leader telling him: “You should watch your back for the rest of your life.”

He is no stranger to taking extreme risks, after spending decades working to disrupt the far-right groups he was one part of.

Mr Collins spent time in the British National Party, National Front and neo-Nazi group Combat 18 before starting to work for the anti-racism magazine Searchlight.

He specialises in convincing extremists to turn informant for Hope Not Hate, and his work is the focus of his new book The Walk-In.

“All the conspiracy and hatred often begins with a reasonable grievance that people cannot address,” Mr Collins says.

“A Nazi doesn’t jump out of a bush saying ‘think like this’. There’s no point saying we’ve got to counter groups if we don't counter the reasons behind them.”

He says that many of the neo-Nazis he has dealt with in National Action and other groups were “damaged” and had been drawn into “alternative truths”, warning: “The smaller and less helpful the state becomes, the greater the threat from the far right becomes.”

The Walk-In will air on ITV on Monday for five consecutive weeks. Mr Collins’ book, of the same name, is being published on 4 October.

Latest Stories

  • Sailor acquitted of setting fire that destroyed massive ship

    A military judge on Friday acquitted a sailor of arson in a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, a blow to the Navy as it faces allegations of improper training and maintenance of the $1.2 billion amphibious assault ship. Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, deeply exhaled when the verdict was read, put both hands on the defense table, broke into sobs and hugged supporters in the audience at Naval Base San Diego. Outside the courtroom building, Mays read a brief statement to reporters and declined to answer questions.

  • Stories that made us smile this week

    STORY: Stories that made us smile1// ‘’Hi guys!”’Lebanon’s two-year-old chef took TikTok by storm‘Chef Popo’ and his mom have over one million followers on the platform(Cybele el Haddad, Liam el Haddad’s mother)"I put on the camera and he started talking to the camera. I was surprised because I didn't expect him to be that cute and friendly on camera. Surely, he is a baby, all babies are cute, but him standing, talking and explaining how the recipe works, this is a skill he has that not everyone has, and this is what also made our content successful."2//Portuguese soccer legend Luis Figo played a ‘zero gravity’ matchand scored a goal in the Guinness World Record-setting game played at 20,230 feet3//This is the world’s tallest catIt holds the Guinness World Record, measuring 47.83 cm (18.8 inches)4//88-year-old Ibrahim Kalesic showcased his fitness regime(Ibrahim Kalesic, Skydiver)"I am officially the oldest active skydiver in Europe. My wish is to jump for another 10 years to set a Guinness World record."Location: Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina"Many are surprised that at my age, 88, I jump. It's a sensation. Wherever I go, they gladly welcome me."

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Oilers' Jay Woodcroft tops polarizing list of 'best looking' NHL coaches

    Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.

  • Masai Ujiri expecting jumps from Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby

    In his opening of the 2022-23 season availability, Masai Ujiri discusses where Toronto is with Fred VanVleet extension talks, drafting Christian Koloko, the battle at the end of the roster and players that could make a leap in the upcoming year. Check out all of the Raptors media day availabilities on our YouTube channel.

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso