‘Real life but better looking’: ultimate teen soap Hollyoaks turns 25

A car breaks down and explodes, a shirtless teen ejects a floppy disk, the police give chase to a man on a motorbike and there is a fight over an empty milk bottle. All of this happens, wordlessly, in the first five minutes of the opening episode of Hollyoaks, broadcast on 23 October 1995.

Set in a fictional suburb of Chester populated by impossibly tanned and good-looking twentysomethings, the surreal and slightly camp first appearance on British TV screens of Channel 4’s youth-oriented series didn’t augur well. “Hollyoaks isn’t so much our first teen soap as a salute to British dentistry,” wrote the Guardian’s Stuart Jeffries in a review that described the show as “inept”. Yet, remarkably, this week it celebrates its 25th anniversary. In its quarter-century, it has managed to carve out a new form of British soap: aimed specifically at young people and addressing everything from drug overdoses to rape, radicalisation and domestic abuse, all at the teatime hour of 6.30pm.

With one eye on the sun-soaked optimism of Australian imports Neighbours and Home and Away and the frothy American drama of Beverly Hills, 90210, Hollyoaks initially touted itself as the first UK soap to address the lives of young adult Brits, outside of the school themes of contemporary shows such as Grange Hill and Byker Grove. The show’s creator was Phil Redmond, fresh from Liverpool-set soap sensation Brookside, and familiar with courting the youth, having also devised Grange Hill.

“I always wanted to make a show for the post-secondary school years,” he recalls. “It was going to be a rite of passage for young adults, a comedy on the aspirational side of teenage life. It was something we had never seen on British TV before, so much so that the commissioners didn’t think it would work, since they assumed young adults were always out and never in front of screens. It’s laughable how much that has changed now.”

“Hollyoaks was initially billed as the show with no issues,” says original cast member Nick Pickard. “Everyone wanted to be in it when it was announced. People knew Phil Redmond from the success of Brookside and I remember the train carriages being full of hopefuls on the way to the casting in Liverpool.”

Landing the role of the feather-haired chef Tony Hutchinson at the age of 19, Pickard can be seen in the opening scene of the first episode, coaching leather-wearing “bad boy” Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) on the nuances of chauvinism – himself having just escaped that police chase on the back of his motorbike, with his floppy disk.

Pickard has been on screen for the show’s entire 25-year history, making him Hollyoaks’s longest-serving cast member. “It’s so surprising to me that the show evolved to the extent that it has now,” he says. The turning point, he says, was “20 episodes in when one of the characters [the glamorous Natasha Andersen] died after taking ecstasy. That was when the writers decided to start tackling real-life issues affecting young people. It set the tone for what was to come.”

Going from the soap with “no issues” to an almost pathological desire to confront the darkest sides of our tabloid headlines, Hollyoaks was soon the talk of university campuses and colleges for its depictions of underage sex, suicide and anorexia. By 1999, the show was averaging a peak of 4 million viewers a week, and would eventually increase its weekly run to an episode every weeknight. “After the first run of episodes, the audience gave us the feedback that they wanted the British context in the show,” Redmond says. “Where’s the sex, drugs and rock’n’roll? So, we began to write from life, and after that the young audience was with us.”

Redmond points to a 2001 storyline where troubled character Lewis took his own life as one that he is particularly proud of, “because suicide in young men was becoming such a prevalent phenomenon. There was also an episode on testicular cancer where a viewer wrote in a letter after it was aired saying that they had tested themselves while watching, found a lump and then gone to the doctor. He ended the letter by saying we had saved his life.”

Hollyoaks has attracted its share of controversy too, most notably with a 2009 infanticide storyline that was criticised for its similarity to the murder of Liverpool toddler James Bulger. Throughout its run, the soap’s pre-watershed timeslot has proved an obstacle with broadcast regulators, especially since the show was initially categorised as a children’s production, meaning even showing alcohol could be tricky (an occasional after-dark spin-off series Hollyoaks Later allows the show to tackle more mature themes).

