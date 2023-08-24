'Get real Jack': Biden ad appears on Fox News site during debate, seeks pro-choice support

A Joe Biden re-election advertisement, which displayed on Fox News' website during the Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday night, is seeking donations to support pro-choice policy.

"Get real, Jack. I’m bringing Roe [v. Wade] back," the advertisement reads. "But only if you’re with us."

The website said all donations will go toward the president's campaign in an effort to restore Roe v. Wade., the U.S. Supreme Court landmark decision overturned in 2022 that once protected the right to have an abortion.

"You don’t have to agree with everything the President says to know that we need to restore the fundamental rights given to women by Roe v Wade, and to oppose the MAGA extremism of some of today’s Republicans," the donation page reads.

Biden has previously expressed disappointment and concern over the Supreme Court's decision last year, saying it endangered the health and life of American women.

Some of the eight GOP candidates who gathered in Milwaukee discussed how they'll tackle the abortion issue in general and the specific idea of whether to sign a national ban on abortion.

Debate recap: Republican candidates spar over Trump, war in Ukraine and abortion

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, said politicians should be honest about the unlikeliness of a federal abortion ban. She said it would take 60 senate votes and the majority of the House of Representatives in order pass the ban.

Haley said Republican officials should focus on finding consensus.

"Can't we all agree that we should ban late term abortions? Can't we all agree that we should encourage adoptions? Can't we all agree that doctors and nurses who don't believe in abortion shouldn't have to perform them?" Haley said. "Let's treat this like the respectful issue that this is and start humanizing the situation and stop demonizing the situation."

Former Vice President Mike Pence countered Hayley's argument, saying "consensus is the opposite of leadership." He said abortion is not a state's only issue but a "moral issue."

Story continues

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who in April signed legislation called the "Heartbeat Protection Act" that bans abortions in people who are more than six weeks pregnant, said he believes in a culture of life. He told a story of hearing the heartbeat of his oldest daughter in his wife's womb, which he called "one of the most impactful moments my life."

"What the Democrats are trying to do on this issue is wrong to allow abortions all the way up to the moment of birth," DeSantis said.

Republican debate live updates: GOP primary candidates take stage − without Donald Trump

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden campaign ad shows on FOX News site, seeks pro-choice support