‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 14 Taglines Revealed (Photos)

“The Real Housewives of New York City” reboot is nearly upon us, and Bravo just released the taglines for the six new housewives: Sai De Silva, Uba Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

This group of diverse women and friends will make their debut as Bravo’s newest apple-holders on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Some of their taglines refer to their professions: Lyons is the former president and executive creative director of J.Crew Group and now co-founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer beauty brand LoveSeen.

Taank is the first ever South Asian housewife on Bravo.

And flirtatious Whitfield may have her eyes set on the dad of her frenemy Lichy.

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” premieres Sunday.