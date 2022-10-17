‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboots With Entirely New Cast for Season 14

Bravo has cleared out the entire cast of “The Real housewives of New York City,” and replaced them with seven new women for Season 14: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

The new Housewives were unveiled during the network’s BravoCon 2022 conference in New York City on Sunday while taping an episode of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

Production is set to begin on the new season of “RHONY” this fall, with a 2023 season premiere.

Lyons, who’s best known as the creative director that brought J.Crew back to popularity in the 2010s, previously starred on the HBO Max reality series “Stylish With Jenna Lyons” in 2020 for one season.

This news means that Season 13 was the end of the line for cast members Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, who have been on the show since it premiered in 2008 and quickly became one of the most-watched iterations of the “Real Housewives” franchise. The other now-former cast members are Sonja Morgan, who joined during Season 3; fashion designer Leah McSweeney, who joined on Season 12; and lawyer and TV news host Eboni K. Williams, who joined on Season 13.

See below for Bravo’s bios for the new cast:

Jenna Lyons is former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group, where she was widely recognized as the creative force behind the American retail chain’s phenomenal rise from floundering catalogue chain to one of the most coveted fashion brands in the US. Jenna is now Co-Founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer beauty brand, LoveSeen, and resides in New York City with her son Beckett.

Sai De Silva is an Afro-Latina, born and raised in New York. She is the creative director of Scout the City, which originated as a passion project blog and quickly evolved into an online lifestyle destination. Scout the City chronicles Sai’s adventures of chic parenting from her home in Brooklyn where she resides with husband David Craig and their two children, London and Rio.

Ubah Hassan is a Somalian model and philanthropist who moved to New York and made it her home. At a young age, Ubah fled to Kenya with her dad and brother, but later moved to Canada where she was spotted by a photographer and was subsequently signed by a modeling agency. Ubah is also an entrepreneur and the founder of UBAHHOT, a hot sauce company she built from scratch.

Erin Dana Lichy is a funny, confident and candid New Yorker, raised in Manhattan as one of five children in a close-knit Israeli family. A born go-getter, Erin became a real estate agent at 19 and owns her own home renovation and design firm, Homegirl. Erin’s husband is an attorney and owner of Lichy Law. The couple share three children together and live in Tribeca. Erin is super sociable, loves being around others and is always up for a good time.

Lizzy Savetsky is a digital influencer, activist, mom of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Savetsky moved to New York for college and, after a brief stint back in her home state, returned to the Big Apple. Lizzy uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs and hosts Instagram show “Bashert,” where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love.

Jessel Taank is an outgoing and unreserved fashion publicist and brand consultant, known for thinking outside the box. Jessel, who is of British-Indian descent, met her husband, financier Pavit Randhawa, after they were introduced by a friend at a bar. Romance didn’t spark immediately and they remained close friends for years before they began to date. The two married in Mexico in 2014 and have twin boys.

Brynn Whitfield is a brand marketing and communications professional. A cheeky “trophy wife in training,” Brynn has a penchant for interior design, fashion and hosting dinner parties from her (small but mighty) West Village apartment. Originally from a small town in the Midwest, Brynn was raised by her grandmother who taught her invaluable lessons about navigating life, owning her narrative as a bi-racial woman and the true meaning of hard work.

