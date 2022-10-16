The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 Clip Shown at BravoCon Teases All the Drama

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Bravo/Instagram The season 3 cast of RHUGT

It's time to pack your bags for a third season of Ultimate Girls Trip!

The Real Housewives are returning for an all-girls getaway, and this time, they're touching down in Thailand.

Peacock debuted a very generous sneak peek at BravoCon on Sunday during a panel featuring some of the Housewives on the trip: Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.

Although PEOPLE later confirmed that Porsha Williams would replace Real Housewives of New York's Tinsley Mortimer on the series, Williams was missing from the on-stage moment.

During the two-minute clip, Gay and Rose's family drama is teased as Rose tells Gay she did something to compromise her character. During the Ultimate Girl's Trip panel, Dillard-Bassett said she was there to lend a helping hand to the cousins should they need one.

"You all may be fighting right now but I love you b****es," she said to the packed crowd. "You all need to make up. I don't want to get in your business. They held me down in Thailand. Snow bunnies for life, that's their names. Snow bunnies for life."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- "Friendship Roulette" Episode 204 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heather Gay, Whitney Rose -- (Photo by: Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Andrew Peterson/Bravo

But they aren't the only pair having their issues!

McSweeney and Williams then have beef, going back and forth with one another on multiple occasions.

"Leah, bye!" Williams said looking unamused in her sunglasses. "Porsha, bye!" Lea clapped back.

McSweeney, who's sober, also got vocal with Patton about her drinking during dinner with the ladies. "Marysol, you're in a bad place because your stomach hurts. It's not my fault that you drink vodka in the morning."

The Real Housewives of New York City Leah McSweeney

Sophy Holland/Bravo

Drinking seems to be at the center of a lot of conversations, as Patton is shown dramatically on the floor with some of the ladies crowding around her, saying she doesn't want to die.

"You're not going to die," Gay assures her new friend.

"Heather wants me to relapse on this trip for her own entertainment," McSweeney also shares with the cameras.

There have already been two drama-filled seasons of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — one in Turks & Caicos and one at Dorinda Medley's home in the Berkshires. Past trips have gotten so heated that they have ended friendships entirely.

But the ladies also seem to have some fun! They're shown exploring all of the culture Thailand has to offer, spending time with elephants and riding a boat on the country's beautiful waters.

Leah McSweeney, Heather Gay, Alexia Echevarria

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2), Aaron Davidson/Getty Heather Gay, Alexia Nepola and Leah McSweeney

But as the clip concludes, we realize that there are some things these ladies can't leave behind, despite being thousands of miles away from home.

"You guys just gave me my period, thank you," McSweeney shares. "Does anybody have a tampon?"

While there was a lot of screaming at BravoCon — mainly from Echevarria, who insists that her franchise is responsible for bringing "the fun" — the cast told the crowd at the convention that they can expect a great series.

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Candiace Dillard-Bassett -- (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images)

Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty

"We survived," Dillard-Bassett teased in her bright purple outfit. "We had some court drama," Gay says.

"The one that brought the most drama was all of the rest of them besides us," Echevarria adds. "I think everybody took turns, but we had some epic nights," says Bryant.

Bravo has yet to announce if the Girls Trip spinoff will be renewed for season 4, but season 3 will premiere in 2023.

BravoCon 2022 is happening all weekend inside the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.