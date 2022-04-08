Real Housewives star owes nearly £1m after marriage breakdown, judge told

Brian Farmer, PA
·2 min read

A woman who starred in ITV television show The Real Housewives Of Cheshire owes nearly £1 million after becoming embroiled in a family court litigation following the breakdown of her marriage, a judge has been told.

Lauren Simon had borrowed to pay for lawyers to represent her during a dispute over money with Paul Simon, Deputy High Court Judge Nicholas Cusworth heard.

But she had subsequently entered into an out-of-court agreement which “compromised all of her financial claims”.

A litigation lending firm called Integro Funding, which trades under the name Level, had given her a series of loans which now totalled, with interest, nearly £1 million, the judge was told.

Lauren Simon litigation
The Real Housewives Of Cheshire is broadcast on ITV (PA)

Judge Cusworth has now concluded that Level should be a party to ongoing litigation involving Simon and Mr Simon.

The judge has outlined detail in a ruling on the latest stage of the litigation, which began in 2016, following a recent family court hearing in London.

He named both Simon and Mr Simon in the ruling.

Another judge had ruled, in 2018, that Simon should get a £3 million payout.

Court of Appeal judges had overturned that ruling.

Judge Cusworth said Simon and Mr Simon had then agreed, out of court, that she would get a home but “no additional liquid capital”.

He said Simon had entered into an agreement, the “effect of which was to compromise all of her financial claims”, after parting company with her lawyers.

Level had written to the court days after the agreement was reached, explaining that Simon was a “party to a loan agreement in relation to a substantial sum” and asking to be “joined to the proceedings”, said the judge.

A letter from the company said: “We have been made aware that she might be attempting to enter into an agreement with the husband whereby she surrenders the entirety of her lump sum which would prevent her from being able to discharge her obligations under the loan agreement.”

Judge Cusworth said it was “desirable” that Level was a part of proceedings so that “clearly connected issues” between the company and Simon, and between Simon and Mr Simon could be “fairly and expeditiously resolved”.

Judge Cusworth said the out-of-court agreement gave Simon “the right to reside in a property” owned by Mr Simon’s trust for the rest of her life.

He said the litigation between Simon and Mr Simon involved other issues besides money.

