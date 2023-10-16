‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 on Track to Hit Series Ratings High With 1.9 Million Viewers | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“The Real Housewives Salt Lake City” Season 4 is on track to hit a series ratings high, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The Bravo reality show, which returned for its latest season on Sept. 5 and just aired its sixth episode, is currently averaging 1.9 million total viewers and 1.1 million demo viewers among adults 18-49 across platforms within its first week of viewing, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures.

In terms of demo viewers, the fourth season is up 20% as compared to last season’s multi-platform seven-day viewing — which averaged 195,000 viewers — while also increasing 13% in total viewers when compared to last season’s average total viewership of 225,000.

The season so far, whose episodes are able to stream the next day on Peacock, is up 134% in terms of viewing on Peacock when compared to last season’s total viewership. With figures from its first four episodes on Peacock, “RHOSLC” currently ranks as the second most-watched Bravo original in terms of demo and total viewers, behind only the explosive 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which surrounded the affair between Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss.

Similarly, the premiere episode this season’s “RHOSLC” has become the most-watched season premiere of a Bravo series on Peacock among both the 18-49 demo and among total viewers.

Hailing from Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, executive producers for the series include Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon, Tamara Blaich and Andy Cohen.

Elsewhere on Bravo, “Southern Charm” Season 9, which follows Charleston-based socialites, is also on track to deliver its most-watched season since its sixth installment in 2019, according to multi-platform seven-day viewing. As the newest season currently averages 2 million total viewers and 972,000 demo viewers, Season 9 is up 14% in total viewers and up 22% in demo viewers across platforms through seven days of viewing.

Story continues

With an increase of 145% in total viewers on Peacock as compared to last season, “Southern Charm” Season 9 ranks within the streamer’s top 10 most-watched season of a series that first aired on Bravo, in terms of both 18-49 demo viewers and total viewers.

“Southern Charm” is produced by Haymaker East, and EPs for the series include Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, Jessica Chesler, Thomas Kelly, Erin Foye, Simonette Rossi, Shannon Wilson, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Bryan Kestner, Jason Weinberg and Jason Newman.

New episodes of “RHOSLC” premiere Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and new episodes of “Southern Charm” drop Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with both shows available to stream on Peacock the next day.

The post ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 on Track to Hit Series Ratings High With 1.9 Million Viewers | Exclusive appeared first on TheWrap.