‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Season 8 Cast: Full Trailer, Photos & Premiere Date Set By Bravo

The ladies of the DMV are back as Bravo dropped the latest trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 and the drama is hot. Watch the preview in the video posted above.

RHOP editors got creative for the new season with a trailer that looked like an old-time sitcom called “Potomac Proper.” Ashley Darbey toast with the rest of the cast acknowledging they are all “Black women and we’re all going through our different things in our lives.” The housewives toast to embracing it all and “keeping Potomac weird.”

Gizelle Bryant appears in a scene with Winter House star Jason Cameron, someone who she’s been getting close with recently.

Other housewives returning include Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Karen Huger. Joining the cast is Nneka Ihim with OG and former cast member Charisse Jackson Jordan returning as a “friend of” along with new friend Keiarna Stewart.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 premieres on Sunday, November 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Check out the cast photos below.

Amidst the Juan cheating rumors, Robyn has decided to remain by his side … and everyone has something to say about it. While her friend group supports her, they wonder if she’s truly happy or if she’s just making excuses for her partner.

Ashley Darby

Settling into her new home with sons Dean and Dylan, the question still remains if Ashley is getting a divorce from her husband Michael Darby. As she contemplates the life of a single mother and the financial challenges that lie ahead, she questions how she will support her family.

Gizelle Bryant

Bryant finds herself in a situation-ship with Jason Cameron from Bravo’s Winter House, who is 16 years her junior, and the west wing has never been more alive. He’s a fun distraction as she prepares for her first-born, Grace, to head to college. Although Gizelle is in a good place with Karen, she and Robyn are experiencing a different facet of their friendship as Gizelle is no-holds-barred about expressing her feelings toward Juan’s actions.

Karen Huger

It’s the “triple twenty” milestone, aka age 60, for Karen Huger, who is entering this era in stride but a health scare causes her to make some changes with her lifestyle. As she continues to build on the legacy of her family in Surry County, she has decided to restore the home that once belonged to her grandmother into a guest house/lodge. Karen and Gizelle have called a truce and for the time being are closer than ever, but Karen resents Mia for spreading rumors and Robyn for not being upfront with the group.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Keeping busy touring, Candiace finds that it’s taking its toll on her and Chris marriage, and she needs to figure out her next move. Already stressed out, she becomes even more anxious due to a recent health discovery. Within the group, relationships are strained as Candiace is going through her usual on again-off again with Ashley, not speaking with Gizelle and going through a rough patch with Robyn.

Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton and her husband, Gordon, have been through it this past year with the loss of their CEO titleship in the Joint chiropractor. The mounting tension has caused her to seek a divorce lawyer but, not ready to give up, she gives couples therapy a try. Mia takes steps toward making amends with Karen, but persistent rumors make it difficult for them to move on.

Wendy Osefo

In the new season, Wendy is taking on another endeavor and this time it will combine her interests in politics, mental health and good gossip. The group dynamic presents a challenge as she’s not in a good place with Gizelle and Robyn, and the arrival of new housewife Nneka rubs her the wrong way.

Nneka Ihim

Attorney and entrepreneur Nneka Ihim is a first-generation Nigerian-American who enjoys the finer things in life. She and her husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim, recently bought a beautiful Potomac house that is being renovated. She’s looking forward to building new friendships with the women, but surprising tensions rise between her and Wendy as family secrets are uncovered.

