‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Is This Franchise at Its Best and Bitchiest

Kyndall Cunningham
·7 min read
Paul Morigi/Bravo
Paul Morigi/Bravo

No one on Bravo gets right to work like the industrious ladies of Potomac (and D.C. and Bethesda and Baltimore). After a delay in scheduling—our cherry blossoms typically arrive in the spring or summer—The Real Housewives of Potomac is back for what’s already a compelling and hysterical seventh season in its first 90 minutes.

Everyone on this show—but especially master provocateur Gizelle Bryant—understands that they have a job to do, which is not only to entertain us with their constant bickering but to make us invested in their often tumultuous and humiliating personal lives. (You hear that, Beverly Hills?).

And boy, do we get a lot in this first episode. Ashley Darby’s getting a divorce and buying a house with her soon-to-be (maybe?) ex-husband Michael. Candiace Dillard Bassett is freezing her eggs and yelling at Chris for having a job. Robyn Dixon wants a prenup for whenever she and Juan walk down the aisle (May 2026, I’m betting). Mia Thornton’s accused of being some sort of cancer-scare opportunist. Karen Huger is doing her typical Lucille Ball schtick. Wendy Osefo’s going into business with the Lisa Vanderpump of the East Coast, Peter Thomas. Oh, and did I mention Charrisse Jackson-Jordan is back for reasons that are unexplained?

Let’s dig into this chaotic, supersized premiere.

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church

We open with television’s greatest frenemies, Karen and Gizelle, having a picnic under a million cherry blossom trees somewhere in Washington, D.C. The two genuinely appear amicable (for now) after sharing a heartfelt moment at the last reunion. Robyn eventually joins. And so does Ashley, who creeps up behind the women like Michael Myers in an arguably frightening blue metallic jacket.

Immediately, Gizelle gets down to business and asks Ashley about her newly announced divorce. After years of crying about her dysfunctional marriage and defending Michael against sexual assault allegations, Ashley seems deeply unfazed by their split. She casually tells us that Michael didn’t care to stop having threesomes while she wanted monogamy, which is, more or less, the same problem they’ve had for the past six seasons. Ashley, however, really wants a house, and Michael is seemingly trying to hold onto her by offering to buy a home under a joint LLC. The women are rightfully befuddled. But Karen also clocks that Ashley, a kept woman like herself, clearly isn’t ready to let go of Michael’s income.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>(L-R) Charrisse Jackson Jordan, Mia Thornton, Ashley Darby, and Gizelle Bryant.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Shannon Finney/Bravo</div>

(L-R) Charrisse Jackson Jordan, Mia Thornton, Ashley Darby, and Gizelle Bryant.

Shannon Finney/Bravo

Then comes Potomac’s first-ever “you’re lying about having a disease!” storyline when Mia innocuously shares a recent cancer scare on Instagram. It seems that Robyn, Gizelle, and Ashley don’t want Mia to post about her health journey unless she knows for sure that she has cancer, or else it’s “attention-seeking.” Robyn says “you don’t just drop the C-word,” as if they shouldn’t all be vigilant about the very real possibility of cancer in adult women. Apparently, Mia’s emotional (albeit vague) post is somehow a bigger affront to the cancer community than censuring a woman for getting her lumps checked out.

In another medical storyline, Candiace is freezing her eggs. She’s also very exhausted, which she announces in every scene. Thankfully, the “Drive Back” singer is more concerned with yelling at her husband for working too much than making us care about her fertility journey. Chris seemingly couldn’t take the other women calling him broke any longer and got a job as a general manager of a hotel restaurant. Candiace, who, I imagine, doesn’t have any hospitality or managerial experience, doesn’t understand why Chris comes home at different times every night. They fuss at each other on the way home from the fertility clinic. It’s awkward!

In other news, Robyn meets with Charisse—who’s introduced to us like she wasn’t an original cast member—to discuss getting a prenup before marrying Juan. Robyn is clearly very proud that she’s the breadwinner now, and so was I watching her subtly brag throughout this scene. We also finally see Mia, who’s renting a house in Potomac near Karen. (Though according to her recent Instagram posts, that might not last too long.) Mia concisely explains that she had a biopsy and has several lumps she’s getting screened for. Karen also stops by her house to warn her about the other women’s skepticism about her health problems.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>(L-R) Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Shannon Finney/Bravo</div>

(L-R) Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard.

Shannon Finney/Bravo

After a lackluster one-wick candle launch that was memorably stomped on by Karen, Dr. Wendy’s upping the ante this season by breaking into the nightlife business. It’s a huge leap to go from selling direct-to-consumer home accessories to owning a Nigerian lounge, but the ever-ambitious scholar is ready to branch out with the help of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and dubious businessman Peter. It’s hard to tell if this is a good idea or not. Peter is giving Wendy 20 percent, which is four times more than Lisa Vanderpump gave each of the Toms for a restaurant named after them on Vanderpump Rules. So she’s doing better than them, at least. Wendy also hilariously thinks the lounge should be a children’s library during the day.

Settling the Great Kathy Hilton vs. Lisa Rinna ‘Real Housewives’ Tequila Feud

Of course, we have to talk about Ashley’s pending divorce some more. There’s nothing Ashley loves more than distressing her protective Uncle Lump with news about her disgusting marriage, so we get a scene of him trashing her decision to potentially get a house with Michael while her sons scream in the background. Ashley says in a confessional that she hasn’t thought about what her budget would be like without Michael’s income because she apparently doesn’t pay for anything even as an established reality star, which is certainly a flex.

After a classic scene of Gizelle’s daughters reading her to filth, this premiere culminates in a party hosted by Karen to celebrate spring, because why not? It’s actually a gorgeous, magenta-laden event, and everyone is dressed decently. We even get an Askale appearance. For the most part, everyone’s just rehashing Ashley’s situation with Michael, and Gizelle and Karen predict that she’s not actually going to go through with divorcing him.

Gizelle finally comes face to face with Mia after all her shit-talking and unleashes the most jarring greeting. “So this is what cancer/no cancer looks like?” she asks, staring Mia up and down. “Is that cancer or no cancer?” she continues, like she’s asking who designed her coat. This is an extremely insensitive thing to say to someone in the middle of a screening process. And yes, Mia is someone who’s been caught in several lies and thought a non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment was the same thing as having her clit worked on. But this whole investigation is deeply unnecessary, as much I chuckled at the green-eyed bandits appointing themselves the cancer police.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>(L-R) Gizelle Bryant, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, and Ashley Darby.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Aaron Davidson/Bravo</div>

(L-R) Gizelle Bryant, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, and Ashley Darby.

Aaron Davidson/Bravo

Likewise, Mia says that her doctor thought she had lymphoma and tells Gizelle, “Fuck you.” Of course, Gizelle is confused that she would be cussed at for mocking someone’s health. And we end on Karen’s horrified face and a good ol’ “To Be Continued.”

All told, this was maybe one of the best season premieres Bravo has had in years. These utterly messy women continue to raise the bar for themselves and all the other Housewives who think their boring rumor-spreading and exits from Mormonism are enough to amuse us. RHOP continues to immaculately weave compelling personal storylines with utterly stupid fighting, reminding viewers what Real Housewives is like at its most entertaining.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star on Colorism: ‘So Clear When the Audience Wants to Vilify Me’

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/BravoIn June, the popular comedy podcast Las Culturistas, hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang and I Love That For You’s Matt Rogers, held its first-ever Las Culturistas Culture Awards at New York City’s Lincoln Center. Among the evening’s distinguished guests were two esteemed musicians, who both accepted their awards via pre-recorded videos.The first was none other than Grammy-winning superstar Taylor Swift, who took home two aw

  • Chris Christie Says He May Run Against Trump for the GOP Presidential Nomination in 2024 (Video)

    But can the former New Jersey governor steal Trump voters? “I think they might want to go back to winning again,” he said

  • Jennifer Lawrence Is Elegant in a Pearl-Embroidered Gown and Cape

    The star made a glamorous appearance at the BFI London Film Festival.

  • 7 Best Toiletry Bags for Carrying All of Your Travel Essentials

    Whether it's a weekend getaway or an extended vacation, these toiletry bags and dopp kits will ensure you have everything you need once you arrive.

  • Jennifer Lawrence's Latest Red Carpet Look Is the Epitome of Fancy Grandma

    That is, if your grandma wears head-to-toe Dior.

  • Miranda Lambert Rocks a Red Hot Bedazzled Mini Skirt and Stockings in New Photo

    Miranda Lambert just introduced fans to a new and iconic look from her Velvet Rodeo tour. It's got to be one of her best looks yet.

  • Pamela Anderson Looks Absolutely Stunning on the Cover of Her New Memoir, Which She Calls a ‘Celebration of Imperfections’

    Just last year, the highly-publicized marriage between actress Pamela Anderson, 55, and Mötley Crüe member Tommy Lee, 60, was detailed in a dramatic miniseries from Hulu, titled Pam & Tommy. And while many viewers were wowed by Lily James (Cinderella) and Sebastian Stan's (Fresh) complete transformation into the titular characters (and while the two even received Emmy noms for their performances), it seems that Anderson is looking to take her story into her own hands. The former Baywatch star is

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.