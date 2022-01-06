Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein addresses husband’s ‘emotional affair’

We still don’t know the identity of the woman who almost caused the end of Lisa Hochstein’s marriage to Lenny Hochstein a few years back.

We probably never will, and that seems fine with the “Real Housewives of Miami” star.

The Peacock personality, 39, did address her husband’s “emotional affair” during the currently streaming Season 4 but also didn’t go into too many details.

The native Canadian admitted on the show that back in 2013, after the original “RHOM” ended, the plastic surgeon was entangled with someone, but it apparently never got physical.

On “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday night, host Andy Cohen asked the mother of two what she would say to the woman in question.

“Nothing,” she said calmly. “So irrelevant. Like, I wouldn’t say a word.”

Hochstein recently told Page Six the reason she dished the dirt on her personal life was that she knew that people talk.

“Eventually, someone would’ve blown the whistle,” she said of the crisis in her 12-year marriage. “I felt like, ‘OK, let me beat everyone to the punch.”

On “WWHL” a viewer pressed Hochstein on the topic. She admitted she found out about the mistress due to being “crafty” with cracking passwords and “found something,” adding the couple was on a break at the time.

After their brief separation, Lisa says the plastic surgeon known as Miami’s Boob God came “groveling back.”