“Real Housewives of Miami”'s Larsa Pippen Explains Why She’s Pulled Back on OnlyFans Posting: 'I'm Tired'

The reality star said at BravoCon 2023 on Saturday that she wants to focus on her tequila and jewelry brands

Aaron Davidson/Peacock/Getty 'The Real Housewives of Miami' star Larsa Pippen in Miami in December.

Larsa Pippen’s OnlyFans days may be behind her.

“Right now, I’m focused on my tequila brand and my jewelry line,” Pippen, 49, said during BravoCon’s Real Housewives of Miami panel in Las Vegas on Saturday. “OnlyFans, it’s on my list still, it’s just not on the top tier of my priorities now. There’s times I focus on certain businesses [more] than others.”

The reality star said she wants to prioritize raising her children — daughter Sophia, 14, and sons Justin, 18, Preston, 21, and Scotty Jr., 22 — with ex-husband Scottie Pippen, as well as her relationship with Marcus Jordan.

“I feel like I’m the kind of person where I’m trying to be a great mom to my four kids, I’m trying to be a great girlfriend, I’m trying to work on all my brands. And I’m tired. I’m tired!” Pippen said.

Related: Larsa Pippen Responds to Cardi B's Criticism of Her Sex Life: 'She Wasn't in Bed with Us'

She also lamented about the struggles of trying to do it all. “It’s hard to be a woman,” Pippen said. “You have to look good, take care of your man, take care of your kids — it’s a lot of work.”

Pulling back from OnlyFans will likely please Pippen’s dad, who she previously said wanted her to shut down her account.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan in Miami in May.

"My dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans,” Pippen said at last year’s BravoCon. “And he called and was like, 'I don't know what OnlyFans is, but you need to shut it down.' And since he did that, he took my sexy feel away. He just took it!"

For more of PEOPLE's BravoCon coverage, click here.

Before that, Pippen said she “was very active on OnlyFans.”

“I love the platform; I think it's amazing,” she added.

Pippen had a theory about why people follower her on the platform.

"I feel like a lot of people follow me on OnlyFans because I speak Arabic,” the Housewife said. “I feel like that's my community of people, so I do feel that's probably why my numbers are up."

Story continues

Related: Larsa Pippen's Dating History: From Scottie Pippen to Marcus Jordan

Along with everything else she has going on, Pippen will compete alongside Jordan, 32, on the upcoming second season of The Traitors on Peacock. She and Jordan, who made their relationship Instagram-official in January, also host a podcast together called Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BravoCon 2023 is taking place through Sunday at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.