The ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Has a Major Receipts Problem

Louis Staples
·8 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo/Getty
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo/Getty

“If that’s your proof, show it!” urged Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais across the table of a glitzy 90210 eatery. “This is your time!” She was talking to her friend and co-star Sutton Stracke, who had been accused by their other co-star, Lisa Rinna, of backing out of paying for a table at Elton John’s AIDS charity gala at the very last minute.

In an attempt to prove her innocence to the jury of glamorous Real Housewives who were sitting around the table, Stracke slowly reached into her gold handbag and revealed a folded piece of paper. It was a print-out of an email exchange, which seemed to reveal that she had paid for at least two seats at the table for Rinna and her husband, actor Harry Hamlin. After surveying the evidence like a judge in a crucial trial, Beauvais concluded: “She paid for the table, y’all.”

“Receipts” have gradually become a huge part of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise. In the case of Stracke vs. Rinna, the bombshell “receipt” was, quite literally, an American Express receipt for $11,500. But the term is used more widely to refer to a record of something, like a shady conversation or a disputed invite to an event, which was sent digitally.

The term, of course, originated from a 2002 tell-all interview of Whitney Houston by Diane Sawyer, who asked the singer to verify reports that she had an expensive drug habit. Houston laughed and responded: “No way, no way. I wanna see the receipts. From the drug dealer that I bought $730,000 worth of drugs from. I wanna see the receipts!” Houston’s quip was immortalized in GIF form and “receipts” became a popular term among the LGBTQ+ community. When Black drag queens made it part of the lexicon on RuPaul’s Drag Race, it went fully mainstream—and the rest is history.

Lisa Kudrow Is Ready for Another ‘Comeback’

Now, the Real Housewives can’t get enough of sharing “the receipts.” And they’re not just dropping them on the show, to gasps from their co-stars and the audience at home, they’re posting them on social media too. But what started off as a fascinating addition to the franchise is fast becoming a thorn in its side, which is in danger of derailing it and spoiling the fun.

If we look back to the start of the Real Housewives franchise, when social media was brand-new and reality TV was also still in its relative infancy, reality stars had fewer ways to correct the record—or commentate on the show as it was airing. Some of the Housewives would write “Bravo blogs,” which were published (and presumably proofread) by the network every week. According to Brian Moylan, author of The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives, writing a Bravo blog was the only way the cast could receive an advance screener of the upcoming week’s episode.

With a lack of other options, most of the arguing over what really went down on the show was saved for the reunion episodes, where host Andy Cohen would recap the season with the cast. At reunion tapings, the “fourth wall” which separates reality stars from their audience was fully down, so the wives would often bring evidence with them, like print-outs of text, which they thought backed up their narrative. (“I did call you when you were sick!,” “you did ask me not to film with her!,” “we did agree to meet!”). Gradually, this has escalated: in the Season 5 reunion of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Monique Samuels brought an entire binder of receipts with her, printed out and color coded, including salacious text messages sent by the former husband of one of her co-stars to another woman.

In recent seasons, receipts have had more of a presence on the regular episodes too. Season 9 of RHOBH centered on a conflict between former cast members Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp. Vanderpump dramatically printed out text messages sent by Mellencamp in an attempt to prove she had plotted off-camera to smear their co-star Dorit Kemsley. Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New York City was similarly anchored by a fallout between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill, featuring a man known as “red scarf guy,” much of which played out over texts. (These were, of course, later read out as the cameras rolled).

As ridiculous as some of these conflicts might seem, the popularity of receipts on reality TV isn’t entirely separated from what we see in the “real” world. As our lives have become more digitized and more of our conversations are happening over text, it is common for screengrabs of private conversations to be brought into arguments. As always, chaotic celebrities do it best: Who could forget Azealia Banks leaking her bizarre text exchanges with Grimes in 2018, which, among other things, discussed the size of Elon Musk’s penis?

Texting goes right to the core of the appeal of reality TV. The genre has become such an influential medium, in part, because it captures how much of our personal relationships now happen through our phones. And it’s not just about how much we text, but how people are communicating when we do. Scripted TV and films have often struggled with portraying this in a way that feels realistic and entertaining. Writing on this very topic, culture writer Lauren O’Neill argued that Netflix’s queer teen romance Heartstopper was one of the first scripted TV shows to get texting right. “For something that is basically a fundamental part of daily life the world over, television is still fairly horrible at realistically incorporating the ways in which we communicate via message,” she wrote. Reality TV, on the other hand, has never had this problem.

The presence of receipts on Housewives initially felt exciting. In the days when the “fourth wall” was much more rigid, receipts offered us a glimpse into the off-camera strategizing which we knew must happen: the texts between the ‘wives, where they would plan who they were going to target next in the Chanel-clad Hunger Games.

But receipts are fast becoming a hindrance. In last season’s RHOP reunion, cast member Dr. Wendy Osefo went to the trouble of getting text messages with her co-star Robyn Dixon printed on a giant board, which she brought with her. Not only were the messages not the “smoking gun” she thought they were, but her castmates were unimpressed by the gesture, saying: “You actually spent money on this?” What would have once seemed like a box office-style, GIF-able moment fell flat.

In the case of Stracke vs. Rinna, on the latest season of RHOBH, Rinna went on Instagram after the episode aired and released a hailstorm of her own receipts. This has become a regular occurrence: there is barely a week that goes by without one of the Housewives (or former Housewives) questioning the narrative with screenshots posted on social media—and these receipts are losing their shock value each time.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, Rinna described herself as a “nightmare” on social media. Cohen (the host) agreed, calling her “a double disaster.” This was in reference to her constant social media beefs and public receipt-reveals on her castmates. Most recently, Rinna made some bizarre allegations against her co-star Kathy Hilton. In now-deleted posts, she suggested that Hilton had paid LA marketing manager Patrick Somers to sully her reputation and share her personal phone number on Instagram. The multi-day drama featured some unverified and unconvincing screenshots. Frankly, the whole thing felt mildly ridiculous and staged. And given Bravo’s notorious dislike for castmates sharing screenshots when they’re not on the show, it’s hard not to suspect Rinna might be Instagramming herself out of a job.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Dr. Wendy Osefo shows some giant receipts on <em>The Real Housewives of Potomac</em> reunion.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Bravo</div>

Dr. Wendy Osefo shows some giant receipts on The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

Bravo

In an era where the scandal-hit Housewives franchise has begun to feel more like a true-crime docuseries, receipts have been a valuable tool to help the audience cast themselves as the detective, analyzing crucial evidence before assigning blame and guilt. But when they are overused on the show, or used too much outside of the show on social media, it all begins to feel too messy. These extra details go from thrilling bombshell to tiresome technicalities.

It would be inauthentic to pretend that reality stars don't speak over text, particularly about the show, when the cameras aren’t rolling. (After all, many of the Housewives are actually friends and that is how friends communicate). But when we receipts them too often, they end up undermining the events we see on-screen.

By showing us so many DMs, text messages and even call-logs, some of Bravo’s Housewives are making us feel like we’re hardly getting any of the real story on the show. And that might be true, but surely part of the job description of a reality star is maintaining that mirage to some degree? The messiness that receipts often create is a reminder that Bravo’s many producers and editors exist for a reason: it takes skill to present these narratives in a way that is entertaining and easy to understand. And it’s also a reminder of a truth that fans don’t want to be constantly confronted with: that reality TV and reality are two very different things.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten