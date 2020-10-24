Real Housewives Of Dallas Star Brandi Redmond Expecting Fourth Child: 'We Are So Thankful'

Brandi Redmond

Family of six!

Brandi Redmond and husband Bryan Redmond are expecting their fourth child, The Real Housewives of Dallas star, 42, announced on Friday night.

A sweet photo of her family’s “little pumpkin patch" depicted three pumpkins which were decorated with the birth years of the couple’s three children — daughters Brooklyn, 11, and Brinkley, 9, as well as 2-year-old son Bruin. Alongside the three pumpkins sat a fourth, which had the year “2021” written on it.

“We decorated pumpkins for our little pumpkin patch this afternoon. God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory,” she captioned the image. “You never know what his plan is but we know he’s got us in the palm of his hand."

"We have much to be thankful for this holiday season," she added, as she thanked everyone who had offered them their love and support.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Who's Due Next? London Kress, Addison Timlin and More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Redmond’s happy announcement came less than a month after she shared that her mother-in-law had died in a car crash. Although the reality star’s daughter Brinkley was in the car at the time of the crash, she survived the impact.

“My husbands beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best...so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time,” she wrote on social media, as she asked her followers to keep Brinkley in their thoughts as her daughter continued to heal.

View photos

Brandi Redmond/Instagram Brandi Redmond and daughter Brinkley

In January, Redmond revealed that a planned adoption, which viewers watched unfold during the previous season of RHOD, had fallen through after a pregnancy loss.

“Unfortunately, she lost the baby,” Remond shared during the RHOD reunion. “I took it pretty hard, just because I think, emotionally and physically, my family was prepared to take it on, but she lost the baby.”

Redmond had decided to adopt the baby after learning that the birth mother of son Bruin was pregnant.

In May 2018, Redmond revealed that she and her husband had adopted their infant son the previous winter.

“It’s changed our lives forever,” she told PEOPLE exclusively of their new addition. “We are obsessed with him, my whole family is. We’re just so blessed.”