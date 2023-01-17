‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Says She “Hated” Her Last Season On The Show

Lisa Rinna is owning it and talking about it after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show star recently announced she would not be returning for Season 13 of the Bravo series after 8 seasons.

Following her exit, Rinna is revealing what she didn’t like about her last season on the show and is not holding back.

“I f***ing hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she told Interview Magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How about that?”

Rinna is referring to the moment the RHOBH cast took a trip to Aspen and Kathy Hilton allegedly had a meltdown and made some crazy claims. According to Rinna, the moment was intense and left her in complete shock. Unfortunately, cameras were down at the time and nothing was filmed and it became hearsay.

“It was unfortunate that there weren’t cameras in Aspen. It was something that happened so spontaneously. In the moment, I didn’t think to turn on my voice memos,” she said. “When somebody’s having a nuclear breakdown, you don’t think, ‘Oh, I should be filming this.’ That doesn’t come across your mind. When you’ve actually tried to save somebody and get somebody out of a club because they were hurting themselves, you think, ‘What the f**k do I do? Do I call the police? I don’t know what to do.’ So yes, it was unfortunate that in this sprinter van, there were no cameras. Because we were done filming. We’d shut down.”

Hilton joined RHOBH in Season 11 as a “friend” of the housewives, meaning that she is only part-time. She quickly became a fan-favorite for her quirkiness and unabashed personality. Fans were not too keen on Rinna coming after Hilton and with no visual evidence, Rinna had a hard time with people taking her side. During BravoCon at a panel with the cast in October 2022, Rinna really felt the anger from fans as they booed her as she walked onto the stage. Hilton, on the other hand, was cheered and applauded at every appearance she made throughout the weekend.

Rinna feels that there was a “smear campaign that went on online against” her saying that “there was a person on payroll doing that.” She added, “But here’s the thing. You got to see the tail of the monster. She just showed her tail.”

Despite the animosity between the two, Rinna said she was cordial with Hilton during their appearance at the People’s Choice Awards.

“Listen, Kathy Hilton is great. There are great things about Kathy Hilton. As her sister Kim said to her, ‘Just don’t lose your temper on the show,'” Rinna mentioned.

