‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13 on Track to Achieve Franchise’s Best 35-Day Viewership Since 2014 (EXCLUSIVE)

It appears that Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has achieved not only the series’ highest viewership ever, but the highest of the entire “Real Housewives” franchise since 2014, according to Multiplatform + 35 data.

The first 16 episodes of Season 13 averaged 4 million viewers across 35 days of Bravo and Peacock viewership. Episodes 17-20 have yet to hit the 35-day mark, but performed strongly according to same-day data, outpacing several of the preceding episodes. Assuming the 35-day average remains at or above 4 million when the final four episodes are tallied, this puts Season 13 above every single “Real Housewives” season since 2014, when “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” concluded its sixth season.

Of those 4 million average “Beverly Hills” viewers, 2 million fall within the adults 18-49 demographic.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show” has also gotten a boost this season. To date, all episodes of the Season 13 After Show have reached a combined 12.1 million streams, up 241% from last season, and 82.4 million minutes viewed, a 381% increase.

Also on Bravo, “The Real Housewives of Miami” and “Married to Medicine” have had banner years.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 6 is on track to become the most-watched season of the series, with Episodes 1-16 averaging 1.8 million viewers according to Multiplatform + 35 data. Among adults 18-49, the season is averaging 948,000 viewers.

Season 10 of “Married to Medicine” is on track to be the show’s most-watched season in over four years, with a 1.9 million 35-day average across its first 13 episodes — up 24% from Season 9 — with delayed viewing data for Episodes 14-17 yet to come. 917,000 of those viewers fall in the 18-49 demographic, a 32% increase from Season 9.

Each of the above statistics comes from a combination of Nielsen’s measurement of linear viewership on Bravo and NBCUniversal’s proprietary data regarding streams on Peacock.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is produced by Evolution Media for Bravo with Alex Baskin, Darren Ward, Maryam Jahanbin, Joe Kingsley, Brian McCarthy and Andy Cohen serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also executive produces. “The Real Housewives of Miami” is produced by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Cooper Green, Maty Buss, Bill Fritz, James Brangert and Cohen executive producing. “Married to Medicine” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and developed by Purveyors of Pop with Anderson, Green, Mariah Huq, James Knox, Paul Yuan, Esther Frank and James Smith-Hill as executive producers.

