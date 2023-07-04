Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ' Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky deny 'untrue' divorce rumors

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky aren't getting a divorce anytime soon.

The couple clarified their current relationship status in a joint Instagram statement following reports that they had separated after 27 years of marriage.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards and Umansky wrote. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

They continued, "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for your love and support."

EW has reached out to Richards' representative for further comment, but did not immediately hear back.

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that Richards and Umansky "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof." They added, "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

Richards and Umansky's relationship has been frequently highlighted on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show began in 2010. The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, have three daughters together: Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Richards is also mom to daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, who she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

