‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Couple Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Split, Report; Medium Allison DuBois Reacts

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are separated after 27 years of marriage, according to reports.

The split not only will it affect the Bravo series but the Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills as it follows Umansky’s real estate business where two of their daughters are agents. Richards confirmed she filmed for the second season of the streaming show.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source confirmed to People.

Deadline has reached out to representatives of both stars but a response was not immediately available.

Throughout their time on reality TV, Richards and Umansky had shot down rumors about having a rocky marriage. Earlier this year new allegations came up about their relationship, which becomes a storyline in the forthcoming season of RHOBH, expected to air later this year on Bravo.

Right from the very first season of RHOBH, medium Allison DuBois, the psychic that inspired the NBC series Medium, predicted that Richards and Umansky would eventually split up. Thirteen years later, her words are reportedly becoming a reality and DuBois took to Instagram to share her reaction.

“My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated. So, here’s my comment, ‘I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming,” DuBois posted. “People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you armchair psychics can sit down now). Mic drop.”

In 2021, Richards and Umansky talked about how they were able to get to the 25-year mark of their marriage saying that hanging out with other happy couples was good as their “energy is contagious.”

“I think that’s a really important thing. And to respect each other as individuals [and] to allow each other to grow as people but also to not grow apart,” Richards told E! News.

Umansky then added, “I think it’s all about respecting each other, it’s the most important thing. And, obviously, having fun and what I mean by that is laughing with each other and sharing and being open with each other.”

In an interview with The Knot, Richards revealed she first met Umansky at a nightclub called Bar One after the real estate mogul thought the Halloween Ends actress was Demi Moore’s sister.

“He was just a sweet guy and he loved my daughter. And we like to do the same things. We share the same interests and have common goals, and I think that’s what really drew us together,” Richards said of what drew her to Umansky. “But the most important thing to me was how he was with my oldest daughter, Farrah.”

Umansky praised Richards for having “an amazing soul” and being an “amazing person” adding, “And quite honestly, the fact that she already had a daughter, it made dating a lot more important. I had to take it much more seriously because I was responsible for a woman with a daughter. I also got insight into the way that she was as a mom and how good of a mom she was. And that gave me insight into the future and what it would look like.”

