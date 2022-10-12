Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill divorcing after 2 years of marriage

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and her husband, TV host Mike Hill, are splitting up after two years of marriage.

Bailey, 55, has filed for divorce from Hill, 52, according to PEOPLE.

"LOVE is a beautiful thing," the two wrote in a joint Instagram post Wednesday, alongside a photo of them together. "While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters."

Before getting married in October 2020, Bailey and Hill began their relationship in late 2018, following Bailey's highly publicized 2016 divorce from Peter Thomas, who was also a staple on the Bravo reality series.

Other Housewives personalities showed support in the comments of the Instagram post, with Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant posting a prayer emoji and former RHOA cast member Claudia Jordan responding with several teary-eyed emojis.

Bailey left RHOA last year, after appearing on 11 seasons of she show. She later filmed the first season of the Peacock streaming series Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alongside other all-star cast members from various Housewives series.

Want more TV news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, TV reviews, and more.

Related content: