‘Real Housewife’ Sutton Stracke Nabs Bel Air Tennis Court Estate

Even though she still owns another large mansion elsewhere in the neighborhood, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Sutton Stracke has paid $5.35 million for a rambling Bel Air estate that “needs updating,” per the listing. The L.A. socialite’s new project was once owned by the late Lakers owner Jerry Buss and certainly makes for a pretty canvas; the 1930s Georgian-style house hadn’t been on the market in 35 years but includes hardwood floors throughout, wood beamed ceilings, and a large balcony overlooking lush grounds.

The estate is sited on a notably busy artery road, but gates and a towering hedge keep things on the one-acre lot mostly serene. A concrete motorcourt spans the full length of the house and offers secure off-street parking for a dozen or more automobiles.

Guests are welcomed to the house by a wide brick porch. Inside are a sea of neutral and earthy tones — crisp white walls, auburn-hued wood floors, and at least four brick fireplaces, one painted a light cream. Though both are decoratively dated, the eat-in kitchen contains a commercial-grade Wolf range and a Traulson glass refrigerator that must’ve cost a fortune when new, while the upstairs master suite has a wall of windows overlooking the nearby hillside. The large master closet should comfortably accommodate Stracke’s world-class collection of designer clothes and accessories.

Additional amenities are not limited to a large pool set into a flagstone terrace, sweeping lawns, and carefully terraced grounds. Perhaps the property’s most notable amenity is its full-size championship tennis court, which is lighted and privately wrapped by privet hedges and flowering bougainvillea plants.

Stracke, who is officially a “friend of” the full-fledged RHOBH cast members, is divorced from wealthy financier Christian Stracke, with whom she shared her former mansion elsewhere in Bel Air. That property, acquired by the couple in 2012 for $7 million and now owned solely by Sutton, is currently on the market for $8.25 million and in escrow to be sold, per online listings.

Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates held the listing; Michael Mahoney of Keller Williams repped Stracke.

Launch Gallery: Inside Sutton Stracke's New Bel Air Mansion

