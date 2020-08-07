'Real Housewives' star Karen Huger praises Bravo for supporting its Black stars: 'A change is about to happen'

RHOP More

Bravo is standing behind the stars that make up its roster of iconic reality shows, and they’re taking notice.

When the death of George Floyd fueled protests, overdue conversations about racism and calls for change earlier this summer, Bravo quickly became wrapped up in the conversation, with the network swiftly firing personalities from “Vanderpump Rules” and “Below Deck” in response to outrage from fans over racist incidents from their pasts.

The network then doubled down on its stance against racism by doing more to uplift the voices of its Black talent, through initiatives like special episodes of “Watch What Happens Live” and an Instagram Live series called “Amplify Our Voices.” Bravo will also air a roundtable discussion called “Empowering Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment” on Sunday, August 9, night after “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

Of course, Bravo stars have also been using their own highly-followed social media platforms to have conversations and raise awareness. The all-Black casts of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Potomac” have been particularly vocal and engaged, and its the combined power of the stars’ individual reach and Bravo’s huge platform that have been so impactful.

“Thank god Bravo is so open to letting us express ourselves and extend ourselves in that way,” Karen Huger, an original “RHOP” cast member told In The Know’s Gibson Johns during a recent interview. “Everyone is pulling together. Bravo is pulling together. A change is about to happen, and we’re going to win at that. It’s not too far off in the future. So stay hopeful and keep marching.”

“It’s a powerful movement that’s going, and I think words speak louder when you’re in action, and we’re in action. Black Lives Matter, and we mattered a long time ago. We mattered from the beginning, but this is our moment,” she added. “I’m doing everything I can to use my platform, not only to help in the march but to also help behind the lines because, you know, we’re in a balancing act here with the pandemic going on at the same time. I gotta protect those young folks with whatever I can do. With a mask, with water. Whatever I can do, I’m out there trying to help on the front line and to get the message out that it’s time for a change. It has been time for a change.”

“It’s absolutely happening,” Huger went on. “And I’m standing in a powerful moment, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

One of the most memorable moments from Bravo stars’ collective efforts to effect change came in the form of an inspiring compilation video organized by “RHOA” stalwart Marlo Hampton, in which Black talent from across the network came together to declare, “my life matters.”

“Marlo did a powerful thing when she called us and tapped on our shoulder,” Karen said of her involvement in the project. “The woman was laser-focused when she tapped on us and asked us to speak from our hearts. Black lives matter. And, simply, my life matters, OK? Every Black life matters. It was a powerful moment. I’m glad I was a part of a historical moment for Bravo.”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs on Sundays at 9 P.M. EST only on Bravo.

Listen to our full interview with Karen Huger below:

If you enjoyed this story, check out In The Know’s recent interview with “Real Housewives of New York City” star Leah McSweeney here.

More from In The Know:

TikTok users are petitioning to remove Perez Hilton from the app — here’s why

You can now shop your favorite MAC products at Asos

This iconic sandal is the world’s most popular shoe — searches spike 225%

Hair braiders face off to create mesmerizing hairstyles

The post Real Housewife Karen Huger praises Bravo for supporting its Black stars appeared first on In The Know.