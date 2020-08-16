The Real Ghosts Haunting a Visit to California’s Most Famous Gold Rush Ghost Town

I’m a geek for ruins. So when the last stretch of California State Route 270 turned into an unpaved road, and the gravel under our wheels was making us bob up and down in our seats, I was genuinely bouncing with excitement. Tucked away in these hills, less than 100 miles northeast of Yosemite National Park, is the “official” Gold Rush Ghost Town of California: Bodie.

I’ve seen my fair share of historical ruins and derelict buildings, but in all my years growing up in California, I’d never seen a real life Wild West ghost town. Driving over the final hill, the sight was glorious. The sun shone bright over the surviving houses, which from afar looked like a sparse collection of cabins surrounded by green shrub, unable to conceal the imposing blue mill in the background.

Now the Bodie State Historic Park, it was once a mining town with a peak estimated population of 8,000 during the 1880s. Bodie was named after W.S. Bodey–they spelled his last name wrong, how relatable–who first discovered gold there in 1859 with a group of prospectors, then died in a blizzard less than a year after.

The town experienced a short boom at the end of the 19th century but destruction from fire and the threat of unemployment from failing mines led to the steady abandonment of Bodie up to the 1940s. Only about 5 percent of Bodie still stands, and all that remains is preserved by California State Parks in “arrested decay.” Structures are not improved but only maintained in order to prevent major deterioration, successfully avoiding the dreaded “theme park” vibe.

Bodie showed me what a real ghost town looked like but I had seen something eerily similar before, in the quiet, empty streets of Brooklyn during lockdown. Amid a pandemic, I couldn’t help but think of our own cities experiencing a kind of abandonment. I thought about the exodus from New York, as the coronavirus spread like a fire through our boroughs, leaving our neighbors–often people of color–in mourning, and then denying so many of them their livelihoods.

That ghostly aura was quickly ruined by the fresh cow manure that littered the entire town. While the last person to permanently reside in Bodie was almost 80 years ago, the cow population appears to be thriving. Pro tip: Wear your masks.

Our DIY tour began on one end of the main road, a wide and empty dirt path dotted with crumbling buildings on either side–the type of scene I’d imagine having The Good, the Bad and the Ugly theme playing in the background (which was indeed already playing in my head and felt all the more appropriate with my hat, shades and mask combination). Truth be told, I felt kind of badass.

We went peering into 19th century homes like misplaced millennial bandits. Some interiors, minus the blanket of dust, looked like a glimpse directly into the past–multiplication tables written in chalk on the schoolhouse boards, general store walls stocked with spice jars next to a lone carton of Ghirardelli’s (same recognizable font!), a black-and-white portrait of George Washington overlooking the dining room table. Other places looked completely disheveled–mattresses slowly shriveling on bungled bed frames, living room chairs left upside down, wood planks strewn about the floor–shattering any romanticism.

View photos 639286676 "Ghost Town Cat, Hoover House, Main Street Houses, Firehouse, Bodie Ghost Town, Mono, California." Ron Reznick/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images More

Armed with one official brochure purchased from the main entrance, we diligently followed the path laid out on the self-guided tour that took us from house to house, teaching us a who’s who of this previously bustling town along the way. Our very first stop, for example, was a home on Green Street belonging to miner Donald McDonnell, his wife Mary, a postmistress, and their son Frank. Down the street, located on the corner of Green Street and Main, was the residence of James Stuart Cain, bigshot business owner and banker. His daughter, Ella M. Cain, became a historian-of-sort, publishing The Story of Bodie in 1956. The Cains practically owned Bodie. Dr. John A. Street of Green Street was a mining company physician who regularly attended to patients of all kinds of afflictions in his home. A house next to the Standard Mill belonged to a superintendent named Theodore Hoover–last name ring a bell? (He was Herbert’s big brother.)

Story continues