Real Estate Token Contracoin to List on ProBit Exchange

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global real estate token project Contracoin is pleased to announce that it will be listing its native token CTCN on popular global digital asset trading platform ProBit .



“We are happy to onboard the Contracoin token (CTCN) to the ProBit trading platform,” says Ronald Chan, CEO of ProBit Exchange. “It is exciting to see blockchain technology being used in real estate and we are happy to support Contracoin in an emerging industry for which we see huge upside potential.”

Disrupting a USD 228 Trillion Global Real Estate Market

Real estate is one of the largest alternative asset classes with the total global real estate market estimated to be about USD 228 trillion. The past couple of years has seen the concept of tokenizing real estate gaining momentum in many regions around the world.

“Raising capital by utilizing blockchain technology to issue tokens democratizes the whole process of buying and selling real estate,” states Barry Lipscombe, CEO of Contracoin. “Removing traditionally high barriers to entry as well as intermediary fees for real estate, tokenization is an extremely attractive concept. We are happy that ProBit, a fast-growing crypto exchange that garners a Top 10 ranking in Korea, is supporting Contracoin and look forward to a successful listing partnership!”

Designed to Streamline Overseas Property Transactions

Contracoin is a global real estate blockchain-powered platform which allows property investors anywhere in the world to invest and benefit from the international real estate market.

The ERC-20 Contracoin token (CTCN) is designed to streamline overseas property transactions and overcome challenges in cross-border remittances. Eliminating complicated banking processes and excessive fees, CTCN transactions will speed up fund transfers, reduce costs and remove restrictions associated with cross border transfers. The ultimate aim is to empower Contracoin investors by enabling them to purchase real estate globally using CTCN for up to 100% of the selling price.

Leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts to get rid of manual errors, Contracoin ensures that transactions will be secure, transparent and immutable.

Backed by a Global Barter Network and a Team of World-Class Professionals

The strength of the Contracoin marketplace lies in its extensive database of more than 200,000 global merchants through Contracoin’s parent company, Contracard and its Virtual Barter network. 65% of Fortune 500 companies are included in Contracard’s global trade exchange network, which will aid in the drive to mass adoption of the Contracoin tokens.

Furthermore, the team of Contracoin consists of world-class professionals who specialize in real estate, blockchain technology, finance, legal, marketing and IT development.

Trading on ProBit Exchange Soon

Currently trading on crypto exchanges CoinBene and P2PB2B, CTCN will soon be available on ProBit.

Launched in 2018, the ProBit platform presently provides four hundred tokens for trading in seven hundred markets with 800,000 monthly active users. ProBit has 50 million combined monthly visitors on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, a testament to why the exchange features amongst the most popular global digital trading platforms in terms of real website traffic and volume.

The details for the CTCN token listing on ProBit Exchange are as follows:

Deposits: 13:00 (KST), October 21, 2020

Trading: 13:00 (KST), October 22, 2020

Withdrawal: 13:00 (KST), October 21, 2020

Trading Pair: CTCN/USDT

With more trading promos and other details on the way, the community should stay tuned to Contracoin’s official social channels for the latest announcements of the CTCN token listing on ProBit.

About Contracoin

Contracoin is a global real estate platform built on blockchain technology which aims to revolutionize the global real estate market. Utilizing smart contracts to ensure secure, cost-efficient, transparent and immutable transactions, Contracoin offers a technology solution to facilitate cross border real estate transactions. https://contracoin.network/

About ProBit Exchange

ProBit is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange launched in November 2018. Built with features guaranteed to provide traders with the ultimate trading experience, ProBit delivers a world-class trading engine, strong presence in major financial markets and enhanced superior security. https://www.probit.com/en-us

