A real estate mogul just listed his Miami mansion for a cool $54 million. Take a look

Step inside real estate mogul Alex Sapir’s just-listed Miami area home.

The massive 36,750 square foot home is actually two adjoining properties at 126 and 206 W. San Marino Dr. on the Venetian Islands.

The two-story compound offers jaw dropping views of the downtown skyline, but that’s not all.

For that kind of dough, you get space to stretch, a lot of it. We’re taking 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, three “powder rooms,” a media center, office, library, wine cellar, chef’s kitchen, pool (with spa and gazebo), plus a dock that can fit up to three vessels.

Yep, the works.

So why is Sapir unloading this stunning property?

The D-word.

The mega developer (Arte Surfside) has split with his wife Yanina and mother of his two kids while he moves on with Paris-based TV personality Leila Ben Khalifa. The couple has been seen recently sitting courtside taking in a Miami Heat game or two.

Needless to say, this crib is a keeper, if you can afford it.

“It’s a trophy property with the ultimate postcard of downtown Miami’s skyline on the Biscayne Bay,” said listing broker Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty.